"Stay safe" - Fans concerned as Izi Prime goes viral during live broadcast of shooting

Controversial Kick streamer Izi Prime (68K followers) captured a disturbing event during his recent IRL stream in New Orleans (February 14). While out with a few companions, reported gunshots startled them amid a busy street (Mardi Gras celebrations). Thankfully, both the streamer's group and bystanders swiftly cleared the area. Here is the clip:

Later in the same stream, they recorded New Orleans police and emergency services arriving. According to a bystander, a "white woman" and a "white man" were shot. The clip also showed a visibly injured woman being attended to by medics. Watch the clip here.

Fans were understandably baffled and concerned. Clips of this stream quickly circulated on X, where one user wrote:

"Stay safe bro."

(TW: Some of the clips contain graphic content)

What happened during Izi Prime's IRL stream?

News of shootings in America has recently dominated news channels. It appears that this is yet another instance of such violence. This time, the alleged situation was partly captured during controversial Kick streamer Izi Prime's broadcast.

Accompanied by a few of his friends, the streamer found himself amidst the confusion. In the chaos, he may have caught a glimpse of someone with a gun (although not shown in the stream) before they hastily left the area. Additionally, three distinct gun-like shots were heard in the background. Here's the clip:

As mentioned in an earlier clip, there were a couple of reported casualties, with one woman visibly bleeding. At the time of writing, it remains unclear who the perpetrators or victims were. Fortunately for the streamer and his friends, they evacuated the area uninjured.

(Note: At the time of writing, the streamer was still live. VOD to his stream will be available here)

Fans react to Izi Prime's clip

While there are still many unanswered questions surrounding the video, clips of Izi Prime's stream quickly circulated across X, sparking a slew of comments. Here are some of them:

This isn't the only recent incident involving a Kick streamer encountering a shooter. Back in October 2023, Kick streamer Adrian "Sweatergxd" mistakenly broadcasted a similar situation where a shooting occurred.