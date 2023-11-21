"I felt bad": Adin Ross admitted to manipulating his mother so he could gamble after losing $4 million

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross is known for his gambling streams. In a recent gambling broadcast, the content creator admitted to having lost $4 million. This caught the news and made headlines, with fellow streamer FaZe Banks imploring Ross to end the stream. The latter recounted the incident the following day and admitted that he manipulated his mother to give him money to gamble.

The particular section from his livestream has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Adin mentioned that his mother is in possession of his ledger wallet and has hidden it somewhere. He also claimed to have felt bad for manipulating her, stating:

"I said, "Mommy, where's the ledger, where'd you hide it? I owe people money, and if I don't send them the money, I'm gonna get bopped." She freaked out! And I felt bad I manipulated and lied to my own mom to gamble."

"Finessed his mom too": Internet reacts to Adin Ross admitting to manipulating his mother to gamble

Adin Ross recently lost $4 million on his Kick Live, evoking countless reactions on social media. The incident notably prompted popular creator FaZe Banks to call and request him to end his stream.

On November 20, after losing $4 million, Ross admitted to sending a message on his close friends' group chat about manipulating his mother for money. The clip has gone viral on the popular drama news account @DramaAlert. The streamer recounted the incident, stating:

"I typed in the group chat... I said, "I just lost four million dollars. My mom hid my ledger and I manipulated my mom, I woke her up out of her sleep."

Multiple fans have been responding to the clip, expressing concern and surprise at Ross' gambling exploits and subsequent conduct. One user said:

"Man finessed his mom too"

Another user said they couldn't imagine what Adin's mother must be going through after hearing the news.

This fan expressed concern for the Kick streamer and said that he needed help as gambling addiction is a prevalent issue.

Fans have taken to social media to express their support for the Kick streamer despite the negative comments. Adin Ross subsequently held another gambling stream after his recent statement went viral.