"I forgot it was real life": Kick streamer Ice Poseidon knocks over glass in restaurant while wearing Apple Vision Pro

A clip of Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" knocking over a glass while IRL streaming with an Apple Vision Pro is going viral on social media. The content creator, who recently made the news for throwing virtual plates at strangers using the VR headset, was doing the same thing. Except this time, he literally knocked over utensils set on his table.

Ice Poseidon was so engrossed in a virtual reality game called Plate Smasher, which allows the player to smash plates against an IRL (In Real Life) background, that the Kick streamer inadvertently knocked over a glass on the table in front of him.

After the accident, Paul was quite shocked and exclaimed that he had forgotten there were real things in front of him:

"Oh sh*t, oh my god! Sorry, I totally forgot it was real life."

Watch: Ice Poseidon forgets he was in a real restaurant and knocks over glass while streaming with an Apple Vision Pro

Expand Tweet

Apple's virtual reality headset launched about a month ago on February 2, and has made quite the buzz in the tech world. The mobile VR gadget allows users to wear it in various situations, and the wearer to see around them by superimposing applications in an augmented reality space.

As a very popular IRL streamer on Kick, Ice Poseidon has been using it during his recent broadcasts, particularly using an application called the Plate Smasher in public. As mentioned, it spawns plates in augmented reality and allows the user to throw them against a real-life background, simulating the smashing of the said virtual plates.

While the streamer has used it to comedic effect before, amusing his viewers and going viral in the process, his latest stunt did not go as planned, as he accidentally knocked over a glass on the table. He even noted that he had forgotten that he was in a real-life restaurant and profusely apologized to the waiter who came up to clean up the mess:

"Oh my god, I am so sorry. Oh my god. Sorry, I knocked everything over. I am so sorry. I accidentally knocked over everything."

Ice Poseidon is quite a controversial figure in the streaming community, having been permanently banned from Twitch after he was swatted in 2017. The caller had made a hoax call, describing the streamer as a bomb threat, which led to quite a lot of trouble, including an FBI investigation.