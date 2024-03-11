"This is crazy": Viewers react to Ice Poseidon throwing virtual plates at strangers while streaming with his Apple Vision Pro

A clip of Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon," is going viral on social media. In it, he can be seen throwing virtual plates at people sitting next to him in a restaurant while using an Apple Vision Pro. The virtual reality headset was released in February 2024 and has taken the tech world by storm, and it seems that livestreamers have started taking advantage of its many features.

In the clip, Paul can be seen trying to interact with a group of strangers sitting next to him at a restaurant while IRL streaming on Kick. When they don't respond to him, the creator starts using an app for the Apple Vision Pro called Plate Smasher. This program allows the user to throw virtual plates that appear to break when they come in contact with real-life surfaces.

Viewers have praised Ice Poseidon for the stunt, with one X user stating:

"This is crazy [a]nd funny."

Watch: Ice Poseidon uses Apple Vission Pro to smash virtual plates at strangers during his Kick subathon

Ice Poseidon is one of the most popular IRL streamers on Kick, and despite his checkered past, he draws thousands of viewers to his vlogging broadcasts. Real-life streaming has been rising in popularity recently, with creators constantly trying to innovate to bring exciting content to viewers. And it appears that Denino has succeeded in this regard by using the Apple Vision Pro.

Tech enthusiasts have widely accepted this VR headset as one of the most powerful virtual reality gadgets available to consumers. This is because it allows one to seamlessly use applications projected onto their real-life surroundings.

The app used by Ice Poseidon simulates what would happen if plates were thrown around the environment the Apple Vision Pro user is in. After the strangers sitting beside the creator in a restaurant refused to engage with him, he started throwing plates at them while they sat there obliviously. The Kick star explained why he did this, saying:

"Alright, when they ignore me, you know what I have to do. I don't like being ignored. (Starts throwing the virtual plates) That's what you get. Hello, how are you doing? Just making a huge mess."

The clip has garnered hundreds of thousands of views after being reshared on social media websites. Here are some general reactions from X, with some saying he had started a new trend.

Apple Vision Pro was released on February 2, 2024, after being teased since June 2023. The headset has garnered a lot of attention around the world and comes with some cool hidden features as well.