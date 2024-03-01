7 Apple Vision Pro hidden features you need to try out

The Apple Vision Pro by itself is a very powerful productivity tool. However, there are many Apple Vision Pro hidden features that many of you may be unaware of. These can significantly improve your user experience and overall productivity.

The introduction of the new spatial environments opens a world of possibilities. It allows you to customize your work environment the way you want, even allowing you to scale it life-size. In this article, we will be looking into the best hidden features of Apple Vision Pro you need to try out.

Here are the Apple Vision Pro hidden features you need to try out

1) Multitask during FaceTime calls

Multitask during FaceTime calls - Apple Vision Pro hidden features (Image via Apple)

Making FaceTime calls would be one of Apple Vision Pro's best features. One thing many users don't know is that while on a FaceTime call, you can also have other windows open and work on them simultaneously. This is a real benefit for workhorses who juggle multiple windows while working. Thanks to the Optical ID, users can display their personas while multitasking on their workstations.

2) Custom lens inserts

Custom lens inserts - Apple Vision Pro hidden features (Image via Apple)

One unique feature we don't usually see on VR devices is the ability to attach lens inserts, but the Apple Vision Pro offers this to the fullest. It helps visually impaired users experience the Vision Pro without any hindrance. Made by ZEISS, these lens inserts are of premium quality and won't break your bank, as reader lenses start at around $99 only.

You won't require a prescription for a Reader lens. The alternative would be a prescription lens, which are more expensive and cost around $149.

3) Create your 3D persona

Create your 3D persona - Apple Vision Pro hidden features (image via YouTube/@Apple)

The ability to create your 3D persona is one of the best Apple Vision Pro features. You can use the Vision Pro's spatial camera to capture a 3D image of yourself. This persona can be used to attend work meetings or FaceTime calls, and you can personalize it the way you want, allowing you to express your individuality and uniqueness.

You can capture your persona during the setup of the Vision Pro or later in the settings. Additionally, you have the option to adjust your Persona's lighting, temperature, and brightness based on your liking.

4) Having multiple windows open

Work efficiently by having multiple windows open - Apple Vision Pro hidden features (Image via Apple)

One of the best Apple Vision Pro hidden features allows you to open multiple windows in front of you, sized according to your liking or preference. This feature is particularly useful to those who need to multitask during work. The two chips in the Vision Pro are powerful enough to hold multiple windows and allow you to easily switch between tasks, compare information, and work more efficiently.

5) Capture and view spatial videos

Capture spatial videos - Apple Vision Pro hidden features (Image via YouTube/@Apple Support)

You can capture spatial videos and view them on Vision Pro. Important moments like family celebrations or gatherings can be captured, allowing you to relive the experience. These videos provide an immersive and realistic experience, almost as if you are right there in the scene.

Spatial videos are extremely mesmerizing to watch. The iPhone 15 camera allows you to capture spatial videos, which can later be viewed on the Vision Pro.

6) Have a virtual cinema at home

Enjoy cinema at home - Apple Vision Pro hidden features (Image via Apple)

Viewing life-size cinemas at home is definitely one of the best Apple Vision Pro features, and the experience is quite unlike any other. Compatible with most OTT platforms, this feature lets you have your personal cinema at home. You can size the window according to your liking.

The high-quality display and spatial audio create a theater-like environment. You can adjust the lighting, sound, and seating to create the perfect viewing experience.

7) Mac virtual display

Mac virtual display - Apple Vision Pro hidden features (Image via YouTube/@Apple)

For workhorses, this is one of the best Apple Vision Pro hidden features. You can seamlessly control your Mac on the Apple Vision Pro, with having life-size windows. You can have multiple windows open on your workstation and control your Mac with full freedom. You can move windows, size them up, and manage large workloads with ease.

To open the Mac windows on the Vision Pro, all you have to do is look at your Mac and click on the Connect button. You will instantly see your Mac windows on the Apple Vision Pro screen.

We hope you found this article helpful and informative. Follow Sportskeeda for more tech-related articles.

Check out other Sportskeeda Apple Vision Pro articles:

10 best Apple Vision Pro apps at launch || Is the Apple Vision Pro worth it in 2024? || Best Apple Vision Pro alternatives: Is there anything close to it? || Will you be able to use Apple Vision Pro with spectacles?