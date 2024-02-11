Best Apple Vision Pro alternatives: Is there anything close to it? 

Choosing the best Apple Vision Pro alternative can be daunting, especially considering the device's advanced mixed-reality features. This device has been heavily tested and pushed to the max and is still being lauded as one of the best there is. Despite offering a revolutionary spatial experience and app ecosystem, the Vision Pro might not be for everyone.

Luckily, there are a few alternatives you can opt for. Granted, they might not be as advanced, but they still hold their own and provide a relatively satisfactory experience. This article will delve into the best Apple Vision Pro alternatives, looking into their features, prices, strengths, and weaknesses.

What are the best Apple Vision Pro alternatives?

1) Meta Quest 3

Price: $499.99

The Meta Quest 3 secures the top spot with its portable build, ease of use, expansive game and app library, and overall value. Similar to the Apple offering, it merges digital content with your surroundings..

For around $499, you get a high-quality VR experience with advanced tracking features, haptic touch feedback, 4K+ Infinite display resolution, and immersive 3D audio. It also offers an expansive library of more than 500 apps and games. With games from Roblox to Assassin's Creed, it stands as a strong competitor to the Vision Pro.

Pros:

Very affordable compared to competitors

Large game and app library

Has a user-friendly interface

Cons:

It is primarily VR-focused and not fully AR-capable

Lack of eye tracking compared to the Vision Pro

2) Microsoft HoloLens 2

Price: $3,500.00

Priced similarly, the HoloLens 2 is a mixed-reality headset designed for those in the world of architecture, engineering, and construction. This product offers a unique experience with its see-through display and spatial mapping capabilities. The HoloLens 2 is a strong competitor to the Vision Pro, although it is not as widely available as the Meta Quest 3.

At $3,500, you get a powerful headset, with a high-resolution display, wide field of view, and advanced hand tracking. You can even interact with what you see by simply touching or grasping the hologram. Voice commands, eye tracking, and spatial mapping further enhance your mixed-reality experience and make this device one of the best Apple Vision Pro alternatives.

Pros:

Advanced AR and hand-tracking capabilities

Very practical for commercial use

Cons:

The headset is very expensive and has a bulky design

Has limited consumer software and is primarily enterprise-focused

3) HTC Vive XR Elite

Price: $1,099.00

The HTC Vive XR Elite is a versatile mixed-reality headset that offers both VR and AR experiences in a comfortable and portable design. However, unlike the other two options, this device uses controllers to interact with you surroundings. The Stepless IPD feature allows users to adjust the diopters and enables users to go glass-free.

The Vive XR Elite comes with five games of your choice, and a VIVE MR Gasket that allows for comfortable viewing, thanks to its cushioning. Its lightweight build, switchable VR and AR modes, controllers, and eye-tracking capabilities, make it one of the best Apple Vision Pro alternatives.

Pros:

Incredible VR and AR capabilities

Lightweight and comfortable fit

Great eye-tracking capabilities

Cons:

Has a limited software library compared to dedicated VR headsets

Is on the expensive side compared to some AR options

4) XREAL Air 2 Ultra

Price: $699.00

The XREAL Air 2 Ultra is a compelling mixed-reality headset that offers a unique experience with its see-through displays and spatial mapping capabilities. The product's simple design makes it very portable and easy to use.

Despite weighing just around 80g, the headset packs a punch with its 120Hz display and spatial audio video as well as hand-tracking capabilities. These features make it worthy of a mention on this list of the best Apple Vision Pro alternatives.

Coming in at $699, the Air 2 Ultra is feature-packed, with a micro-OLED display made by Sony, Electrochromic dimming that allows you to dim your surroundings based on your needs, and spatial sound, similar to the Vision Pro. Its focus on productivity apps like email and calendars makes it ideal for daily use.

Pros:

Simplistic and practical design makes it easy to use and carry

Has a productivity app integration

Cons:

Currently has a limited AR software library

Its transparency level may not be optimal for all uses

5) Sony PlayStation VR2

Price: $549.99

The Sony PlayStation VR2 is a powerful VR headset primarily focused on console gaming. It offers one of the most advanced virtual reality systems for gaming, with a 120fps 4K HDR display, 3D audio, and a six-axis motion sensor. You are also provided with more than 30 games from its launch window.

At $549.99, it offers subtle headset vibration, incredible eye tracking, haptic feedback controllers, and adaptive triggers. These establish it among the best Apple Vision Pro alternatives. Moreover, the device's tight integration with the PS5 ecosystem makes it ideal for console gamers.

Pros:

Offers stunning 4K HDR visuals

Has incredible PS5 integration, allowing you to have immersive gaming experiences

Cons:

Is not a standalone VR headset, and requires separate purchase of PS5 console

Limited to the PlayStation platform only

While there are many alternatives to the Apple Vision Pro, it is important to keep in mind that, at the moment, there are no direct substitutes for the device. For this reason, we have discussed options that are budget-friendly or close to the Vision Pro in terms of performance.

There's nothing quite like the Apple Vision Pro - Here's why

The Apple Vision Pro offers a unique first-of-its-kind experience. It comes with this company's first 3D camera and offers an immersive experience unlike any other mixed-reality headset available today.

One of the main things that sets Apple apart from its competitors is its well-established app ecosystem. Not only does the Vision Pro have a wide array of apps, games, and widgets, but it also offers seamless ecosystem integration, which is something other headsets still lack.

The devices' speedy micro-OLED display, advanced Apple M2 and R1 chips, a variety of sensors, and unique look and pinch user interface provides an innovative user experience like no other. While the Vision Pro comes with a premium price tag, its exceptional display technology and unparalleled tracking capabilities make it the most advanced consumer headset available.

