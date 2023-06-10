Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: How do the two VR headsets compare?

Apple just released its new AR/VR headset; with that, the Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 has become a prime topic of discussion. Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset seems to be a revolutionary computing device that might change how we interact with computers.

On the other hand, Meta Quest 3 is one of the best upcoming VR headsets. It is the successor of the best-selling Extended Reality (XR) headset of all time, the Meta Quest 2. Meta claimed this device is the most powerful VR headset from them yet.

The Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 seem completely different from the outside. In this article, we will do a definitive comparison of Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 to help you understand which one of these two headsets you should get.

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Specs, features, design, price, and release date comparison

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Specs comparison

Apple Vision Pro is powered by two chips: Apple M2 for usual computing tasks and the new Apple R1 for interpreting signals from the sensors. It comes with dual true-4K OLED displays packing more than 27 million pixels collectively. The 3D curved glass at the front shows the eyes of the user (Apple calls it the EyeSight feature).

The Vision Pro headset has 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones. There are two cameras on the outside, two facing downwards (to track hands), two on the inside with halo ring lighting (to track your eyes), a LiDAR scanner, and a TrueDepth camera. The ear-facing speakers offer spatial audio. Apple also claims Apple Vision Pro has a two-hour battery backup with an external battery pack.

On the other hand, Meta Quest 3's features are not confirmed yet, but the extensive leaks suggest the following: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chips, dual 2064 × 2208p 120Hz LCD displays with Pancake lenses (for slimmer and lighter design). Like PSVR2, the Meta Quest 3 may also feature a physical dial to change the interpupillary distance.

The Vision Pro wins with much better hardware in this section of Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3.

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Features comparison

The new Apple Vision Pro comes with tons of features. Let's start with the basic 3D interface. With the help of its cameras and the LiDAR scanner, Apple has created a unique user interface that combines real and virtual scenarios. The cherry on top is it supports hand tracking, so you won't have to rely on controllers. Both of these features will help to offer the best immersive VR experience.

Users can browse the internet, play their favorite games, enjoy any content, and get into an immersive video call by swiping their fingers. For people who prefer physical controllers, Apple Vision Pro will also support Apple Magic Keyboard and PlayStation/Xbox controllers for gaming. The EyeSight feature will take advantage of the inside-facing IR cameras and ring LED lights to track users' eyes and show it on the 3D curved display at the front. It will also support advanced security measurements, like retina scanning.

The audio raytracing feature will provide a more immersive listening experience. Users will be able to create virtual avatars for FaceTime calls. Additionally, Apple has joined hands with ZEISS to manufacture vision correction lenses for those in need. Users will be able to attach those lines magnetically with the headset. Finally, the new R1 chip will also help reduce motion sickness during long-term usage.

We have limited knowledge about the features of the Meta Quest 3. The leaks suggest that this XR headset will feature hand tracking, voice commands (much like Siri in Vision Pro), a mixed reality interface, compatibility with PC, wireless operation, and more. The initially leaked CAD designs of the Meta Quest 3 suggest the absence of any eye or face-tracking feature, which might be a bit disappointing.

In the features comparison column of the Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3, the Vision Pro again bags the top place with its futuristic features.

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Design comparison

Apple Vision Pro has a revolutionary design like every newly launched Apple device. Its curved 3D glass at the front is unlike what we often see on a VR headset. Its aluminum alloy frame is curved to fit perfectly on any user's head. It also has fabric cushioned Light Seal for extra comfort, and the Apple Watch-like strap helps easily fit.

On the hand, Meta Quest 3 also comes with a modern design that we have never seen on previous Meta or Oculus headsets. It has all its sensors and cameras fit on three pill-shaped glass zones. It has also become slimmer and lighter than the Meta Quest 2. And the new material for the strap is more comfortable and heavy-duty.

On the Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 design comparison Vision Pro gets an easy win.

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Price and release date comparison

Apple just released the Vision Pro last week at Apple WWDC 2023. It has a price range of $3,499, putting it in the premium VR headset category alongside the HoloLens 2 and Magic Leap 2. With its most expensive part being the display, this VR headset's production cost is around $1,500. Apple will launch the Vision Pro in the market next year.

On the contrary, Meta Quest 3 is a mid-range VR headset that may come with a price tag of $499, which will make it $100 more than the Quest 2. It will be released at the Meta Connect conference on September 27, 2023.

This was our detailed side-by-side comparison of the Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3. The above-mentioned comparison states the differences between these two VR headsets. Now the rest is up to you. If you are pretty flexible on budget, and want the best AR/VR headset that revamps your work, gaming, and content consumption experience, go with Apple Vision Pro. And if you want a mid-range VR headset, the Meta Quest 3 is your way.

