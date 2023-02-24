Is the Apple iPad Pro M1 worth buying in February 2023?

The highly anticipated Apple iPad Pro M1 was launched in 2021 with much fanfare, featuring the same M1 chip used in the latest Mac computers at the time. The chip delivers impressive power efficiency while enhancing overall performance compared to its predecessor. Despite the release of the newer M2 chipset, the M1 remains potent. However, with the tablet being on the market for two years now and numerous competitors entering the market, along with Apple releasing updated versions of the same product with improved features and functionalities, it's important to consider whether purchasing the iPad Pro M1 is still a worthwhile investment in 2023.

The incredible Apple iPad Pro M1 is a tablet that can meet high-performance requirements

The iPad Pro M1 has incredible features, a portable design, and a high-resolution display. Additionally, its chip ensures lightning-fast performance while using less energy. This makes the tablet perfect for activities like high-end gaming, graphic design, and video editing.

Brand Apple Display 11.0" Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 600 nits265 ppi density1668 x 2388 pixels Chipset Apple M1 CPU Octa-core (4x3.2 GHz & 4xX.X GHz) GPU Apple GPU (8-core graphics) OS iPadOS 14.5.1, up to iPadOS 15.7, upgradable to iPadOS 16.1 Internals 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM, 2TB 16GB RAM Main Camera 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF 10 MP, f/2.4, 125˚ (ultrawide) Selfie Camera 12 MP, f/2.4, 122˚ (ultrawide) Battery Li-Po 7538 mAh (28.65 Wh), non-removable

The Apple iPad Pro M1 has a wide range of available accessories, such as the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, that allow it to be utilized for a multitude of tasks. This gives users the ability to use the device to take notes in class, produce art, design, write documents, and more.

The display of the device lives up to its promise, delivering a top-notch viewing experience. Its 11.0" Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen boasts a sharp display that is ideal for web browsing and video streaming. With a screen-to-body ratio of 83.6% and a native resolution of 1600x2560 pixels, the screen offers a pixel density of 274 ppi, resulting in a vibrant and stunning display.

Moreover, due to its portable design, the Apple iPad Pro M1 can be easily carried around, allowing users to access all of their necessary files and documents on the go. The tablet has a compact dimension of 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm and weighs only 470 grams, making it lightweight and easy to handle. It's available in two classic colors - silver and space gray - and features a sleek design with a glass front, aluminum back, and aluminum frame.

The Apple iPad Pro M1 includes the potent Apple M1 processor, octa-core CPU, and Apple GPU. It also features iPadOS 14.5.1, which can be upgraded to iPadOS 16.1. Due to this powerful processor, the M1 is very power efficient.

The 8-core CPU design incorporates the fastest CPU cores available worldwide, providing up to 50% better performance than A12Z Bionic. The iPad Pro also has a sophisticated image signal processor, a unified, high-bandwidth memory architecture with up to 16GB of memory, 2x quicker storage, and up to 2TB capacity. The Apple iPad Pro M1 boasts a 7538 mAH battery, which provides a decent amount of usage time. Coupled with the new iPadOS, the M1 iPad Pro will last an entire workday, making it ideal for productivity.

Therefore, users have a wide range of options to choose from. The iPad Pro M1 is unique among tablets as it features a dual-lens camera system with a 12 MP primary lens and a 10 MP secondary lens for ultrawide shots. It also boasts a 12 MP front-facing camera, perfect for taking stunning selfies.

Apple chose a 7538 mAH battery for this particular model. Moreover, this item includes a pen that can be used with the tablet. Due to Bluetooth 5.0 support, it functions with all compatible devices. Additionally, the device comes with a dual sim slot, scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi connectivity and a dual SIM slot.

The tablet also supports the Apple Pencil and Bluetooth 5.0, which enables it to function with other compatible devices.

Is it worth purchasing in 2023?

The Apple iPad Pro M1, despite facing tough competition from the latest rivals such as the iPad Pro M2, Surface Pro 8, and the Android-powered Samsung S8 Ultra, still remains a great option for those looking for a high-performance tablet in early 2023. Its availability at a lower price point and a chance of getting discounts make it an attractive choice for many users. However, the final decision should ultimately be based on the user's preferences and needs.

As a product that has been available for a generation, the iPad Pro M1 often goes on sale, making it an even more attractive option for those on a tight budget. The 11-inch iPad Pro M1 with 128GB of storage starts at $707.48, while the 12.9-inch model with 2TB of storage costs $2,199. However, the device may be too advanced and overpriced for casual users who only need to watch videos, browse the web, and check email.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes