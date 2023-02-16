Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 worth buying in February 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the strongest performers in a tablet market where Android devices have struggled to compete with their Apple counterparts. Samsung's attempt at creating a flagship line of tablets has been successful so far, and yearly upgrades have made it even better.

Since its 2022 launch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has continued to sell well worldwide. It's an extremely flexible device that comes with market-leading specifications. However, 2023 will see newer entrants like the OnePlus Pad hit the shelves, which could cause major rifts in the market.

How viable will the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 be as a purchase option in the current year, and what can users expect from it? Let's find out in which aspects the device stands out from the competition in the current year and how a purchase may be justified.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a good deal in the tablet market with its perfect blend of hardware and software

It's important to remember that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a flagship line model. Naturally, it comes with some of the best specifications in the business. The hardware has improved after some upgrades, and the product shines in many areas.

Brand Samsung Hardware Processor- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) OS- Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, One UI 5CPU- Octa-core (1x3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3x2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)GPU- Adreno 730 Display Super AMOLED 11" screen with 1600 x 2560 resolution Camera 13 MP primary + 6 MP (ultrawide) + 12 MP (Selfie camera) Battery 8000 mAh, 45W charging

When it comes to design, the Samsung Tab S8 isn't too dissimilar from the Tab S7. It is a square-off, rectangular slate with a metal chassis that has a modern design. Even the Galaxy Tab S8's size and screen are the same as its predecessor's.

The antenna bands are located close to the top and bottom edges of the Tab's tidy rear panel. The power button/fingerprint reader is located on the right side of the device, along with the volume buttons. The hybrid card slot on the right side can also be reached through it.

Samsung chose to use a TFT LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz for this model, which seems vivid and bright on the tablet's 11" screen. It also features a native pixel density of 274 ppi and a resolution of 1600x2560 pixels. Additionally, it comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Samsung equipped the model with the 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The device also features the Android 12 operating system, which can be upgraded to Android 13. It comes with the Adreno 730 GPU, which is an upgrade over the previous generation.

With all these features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 should have no trouble running any resource-intensive software, including video games.

Additionally, the UFS 3.1 storage is an excellent addition, and customers can choose between 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variations. Furthermore, there are two variations of the storage option, the 128 GB and the 256 GB.

Tablet cameras aren't typically a standout feature, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a dual-lens arrangement. The primary lens has a 13 MP sensor, and the secondary lens, which permits ultrawide photography, is set at 6 MP.

The device supports 4K videos @30/60fps and 1080p videos @30fps. Furthermore, it has LED flash, HDR, and panorama. It also comes with a 12 MP selfie camera that clicks decent, social-media-worthy selfies.

Samsung chose an 8000 mAH battery with 45W charging for the model. As advertised by the brand, users can fully charge the device in 80 minutes.

The tablet can also be used with a stylus and a keyboard. Thanks to its support for Bluetooth 5.2, it functions with every compatible device.

In addition to these features, the device supports 5G, nano sim, and stereo speakers. It comes with a USB Type-C 3.2, a magnetic connector.

The Galaxy Tab S8 also has features like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 worth it in February 2023?

The best Android tablets available now are topped by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The device has the best technology available and represents increasing competition in the Android tablet market.

Samsung recently made an effort to address some of its bigger issues in order to provide a smoother experience that is comparable to the Apple ecosystem.

The company traditionally excels at producing high-quality hardware that is supported by streamlined software. Although the tablet in question was initially released with Android 12, it can now be upgraded to Android 13.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a highly flexible option when it comes to an Android tablet. It's fitted with one of the most powerful processors on the market. The two variants of RAM and internal storage offer users a variety of choices based on their needs.

The additional support for stylus and magic keyboards opens up more opportunities. Considering Samsung's software updates, there's plenty of value to be obtained with this model.

Additionally, stores like Amazon continue to offer significant discounts on Samsung Galaxy Tabs. The 128 GB version of the S8 is now available at $688. Amazon might come up with other sales and discounts soon.

The features mentioned in this article should be enough for someone to consider purchasing the Galaxy S8 tablet in 2023.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

