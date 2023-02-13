Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 worth buying in February 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the more interesting names in the tablet market. A segment largely dominated by Apple and its iPads, the said device from Samsung is certainly a decent alternative for users.

Released worldwide in 2019, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has done remarkably well over the last four years. However, technology evolves rapidly, and new players have entered the market. So where does Samsung’s flagship tablet stand in today’s terms?

Traditionally, one would feel that it doesn’t make much sense to invest in a device that will begin its fifth year in circulation later this year. It’s also worth noting that Samsung has also released the Tab S7 and the Tab S8, both of which inherit plenty of features from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Yet, it does make sense to an extent for a buyer to opt for it, let’s find out why.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6’s potential for a discount makes it a possible bargain-pick in the tablet market

It’s worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is part of the flagship line. Naturally, the specifications it came with were among the top ones in the industry, but times have changed. While the spec sheets of recent tablets have improved even further, there are certain areas where the Tab S6 stands out even today.

Brand Samsung Price $649.99 (without discounts) Hardware Snapdragon 855 (7nm), 4/6/8 GB RAM, 64/128/256 GB ROM Display Super AMOLED 10.5" screen with 1600x2560 resolution Camera 13 MP primary + 5 MP (ultrawide) Battery 7040 mAh, 15W charging

Samsung went with its patented AMOLED display, which looks bright and saturated on the tablet’s 10.5” screen. It supports a native resolution of 1600x2560 pixels and a pixel density of 287 ppi.

When the product was launched, Samsung opted for the 7 nm Snapdragon 855, which has aged to an extent since then. Nevertheless, it remains a viable option among the current lot in the Android market. It’s unlikely that any video game or other resource-intensive application will have a problem running on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

Moreover, the processor is well-complimented with UFS 3.0 storage, and consumers can choose between 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM. The storage option comes in three variants as well, ranging from 64 to 256 GB. All variants are available in UFS 3.0.

Cameras don’t tend to be a strong feature of tablets, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a dual-lens setup. The primary lens has a 13 MP sensor, while the secondary is set at 5 MP and supports ultrawide photography.

Finally, Samsung has gone for a 7040 mAH battery with 15W charging. Additionally, the device is also compatible with a stylus and keyboard. It even works with Bluetooth-enabled devices thanks to its 5.0 support, which covers every variant on the market.

Why you should consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 in 2023

As mentioned earlier, two newer variants are available in the market. They have better specifications, and their related technological aspects were updated recently as well.

However, Samsung’s core strength has been providing quality hardware that is assisted by smooth software support. Despite launching with Android 9, it can now be upgraded to Android 12.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 offers major discounts from retailers like Amazon. The 128 GB variant is now available for just $369.99 against the standard price of $649.99. This huge discount will be available in February for new buyers.

While the Tab S7 and S8 feature improvements in hardware, the differences are quite marginal. Also, those two devices don’t have such noticeable discounts and will cost closer to the regular price.

This deal is purely why someone should consider getting the tablet in 2023, especially since the specifications can still offer plenty of usage to a buyer.

