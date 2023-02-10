Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE worth buying in 2023?

Whether or not the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is worth buying in 2023 will depend on your specific requirements and budget, but if you're looking for a smartphone that offers premium features at a more accessible price point, it may still be a viable option.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was widely popular when it was released, thanks to its flagship-level performance, high-quality camera, and large display. However, it's important to consider that two years have passed since its release, and newer models with even better features and improved performance may be available on the market by now.

Let’s dive into the superior features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Specifications

Brand Samsung Storage 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB Display 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Full HD+ Display Camera 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera | 32MP Front Camera Battery 4500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery Processor Exynos Octa Core Processor

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was released in 2020. It features a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which provides a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and has options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, it supports expandable storage of up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The device runs on One UI 3.1, which is based on Android 11 and offers 5G connectivity for fast data speeds. It is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. With its high-quality display, powerful processor, and versatile camera features, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was considered to offer good value for its price in 2021.

Camera

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera, providing versatility for capturing photos and videos.

The front camera is a 32MP sensor that is capable of capturing high-quality selfies. The device is also equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports fast, wireless, and reverse wireless charging.

Pricing

The pricing of this smartphone may have changed since its release in 2021. However, when it was first released, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was priced in the range of $699 to $799, depending on the specific model and storage configuration. Currently, it starts from $699.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was widely praised for its impressive features and affordability. With a great battery life and good cameras, it was considered a top-tier option among smartphone buyers. Many reviewers noted its high-end features and the fact that it offered a cost-effective solution for consumers.

Final verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was a popular smartphone in 2021 due to its high-end features and affordable price point. However, whether it is worth purchasing in 2023 depends on a variety of factors.

Newer models with even more advanced features (like the Google Pixel 6A and OnePlus 11R) are now available, making it important to research and compare different options before making a decision. Key factors to consider include screen size, camera quality, battery life, processing power, and operating system, as these are all important elements that can impact your experience with the device.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

