Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti pictured with unique quad-slot design: Features, leaked specs, power draw, and more

More details on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti have surfaced as reputed industry insider and Twitter user MEGAsizeGPU has leaked a photo of the upcoming graphics card. Among the many changes to the GTX 4090 Ti are a quad-slot design and a stacked video output port layout, unlike what gamers are used to these days.

Twitter leaker kopite7kimi has added further insight into these leaks by confirming that the GPU will indeed be launched with this peculiar design. Moreover, he has confirmed the details of the card's specs.

We are yet to get an official release date for the video card. However, the rumors look quite promising. Thus, it is unlikely that Nvidia will completely ditch the project, as was revealed a couple of months ago.

More details on the design language and specs of the upcoming RTX 4090 Ti

The redesigned rear panel of the upcoming RTX 4090 Ti (Image via MEGAsizeGPU/Twitter)

The upcoming 4090 Ti will come with major design overhauls over the current one. According to the leaked picture, the card will occupy four slots in a gaming rig, making it larger than the RTX 4090 FE and most add-in card designs of GPU.

The GPU will come with a vertical PCB, a practice that has not been employed by graphics card manufacturers in quite some time.

The leaked photo reveals that the 4090 Ti will come with four display output ports like the currently available RTX 40 series graphics cards. The list includes an HDMI and three DisplayPorts. Whether Nvidia will upgrade the DP standard to 2.0 from the 1.4a available in the RTX 4090 is unknown.

The backplate of the 4090 Ti (Image via MEGAsizeGPU/Twitter)

The leaker also showcased the barebones design of the backplate attached by Torx screws to the body of the GPU.

The heatsink of the RTX 4090 Ti FE (Image via Chiphell)

Leaker Chiphell gave us a closer look at the heatsink design of the upcoming RTX 4090 Ti. The card looks like an absolute behemoth.

Specs of the RTX 4090 Ti GPU

Based on previously leaked specs of the 4090 Ti, "The Beast" will be based on an improved AD102 GPU that the 4090 uses. The card will pack 18,176 CUDA cores, 11% more than the current flagship.

In addition, it will use a faster 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory. However, the fun fact is that the memory size will be bumped to 48 GB, which seems to be a bold claim.

Kopite7kimi also claims that the upcoming GPU will pack a power draw of 800 W. However, provided that the 4090 draws 450 W under peak load, it is unlikely that the refreshed GPU will pack such a high power draw rating.

