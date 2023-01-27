Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti expected release date and performance, rumored specs, and more

The RTX 4090 Ti will be a slightly improved version of the current Team Green flagship, the 4090. If the trends are anything to go by, this GPU will sacrifice thermal and power efficiency to deliver up to 10% more performance. Nvidia is, however, yet to declare any official information on this offering.

Meanwhile, some details have already started surfacing on the internet. With even more CUDA cores and faster clock speeds, the 4090 Ti looks slated to take the performance crown once and forever.

However, how these bumps in specifications impact thermal performance and power draw is a major concern. The GPU might require dual 16-pin power connectors as a single port can only deliver up to a maximum of 600 W.

The RTX 4090 Ti will be like no other GPU ever released

It hasn't been long since the gaming community was blown away by what the Nvidia RTX 4090 can achieve. The card beats the last-gen equivalent by a huge margin. Even the RTX 4080 is much slower than the Team Green flagship.

A similar story is expected to be told with the upcoming RTX 4090 Ti. While we don't have a ton of information on the upcoming chips, the leaked specifications do hint at a much faster graphics card.

Expected release date

Details on the RTX 4090 Ti are thin, and Nvidia is yet to launch multiple cards before it announces anything about this upcoming behemoth.

The RTX 3090 Ti was launched a full year and a quarter after the 3090 hit the market. Thus, it is likely that the refined AD102-based GPU is quite far away.

However, we can expect the chip to be launched in the last quarter of 2023. The company will launch the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4060 series GPUs before the 4090 Ti surfaces.

Moreover, the entry-level 50-class GPU might push the 4090 Ti back to CES 2024. It is unlikely that Team Green will jump ship to their next fastest offering before the Ada Lovelace lineup is fully launched.

Specifications

Based on the leaked specifications listed on TechPowerUp, the 4090 Ti will be based on the AD102 graphics processor like the RTX 4090. The upcoming GPU will pack 18,176 CUDA cores, which is 10.9% more than the RTX 4090.

The upcoming graphics card will pack 568 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), 142 Streaming Multiprocessors, and 142 RT cores.

In addition to the boost in core count, the RTX 4090 Ti will come with faster memory that is capable of even higher bandwidth. The GPU will pack 24 GB of 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory, and this increased speed will push its memory bandwidth to 1,152 GB/s.

The specifications of the upcoming RTX 4090 Ti have been compared side-by-side with the RTX 4090 in the table below.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti GPU name AD102 AD102 CUDA cores 16,384 18,176 TMUs 512 568 ROPs 176 192 SMs 128 142 Base clock 2,235 MHz 2355 MHz Boost clock 2,520 MHz 2625 MHz Memory size 24 GB 24 GB Memory type 21 Gbps GDDR6X 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 1,008 GB/s 1,152 GB/s TDP 450 W 800 W

Initial leaks suggested that the 4090 Ti will pack a maximum TDP of 800 W. However, after the 4090 was launched with a TDP of 450 W, it is unlikely that the Ti-variant will pack such a high power draw.

The RTX 4090 Ti will be the next big thing in the consumer GPU-computing market. The graphics card will be much faster than any other offerings at the moment.

Details leading up to its launch are promising. It will be interesting to check out where the RTX 4090 Ti takes graphics computing.

