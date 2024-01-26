5 best CPUs for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super is the latest high-end GPU from Team Green. It replaces the original RTX 4080 with much better pricing and improved performance. At $999, it competes directly against the AMD RX 7900 XTX, a 4K gaming powerhouse among the fastest in the market. Nvidia doesn't generally make their GPUs cheaper, which makes this new launch a bit special.

The graphics card is a fantastic option for building your next high-end 4K gaming PC. In this article, we will review the best CPUs that will be the best pair with the GPU in case you are planning a rig.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The best CPUs for RTX 4080 Super today

5) Intel Core i5-14600K

The Intel Core i5-14600K is a superb chip for the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Walmart)

The Intel Core i5-14600K is a mid-range chip designed for gamers. On one hand, the chip is designed to handle a wide range of graphics cards, starting from the RX 7600 up to the RTX 4090. Besides, it also suits overclockers and supports overclocking. This makes it a superb all-in-one offering for the RTX 4080 Super if you are short on budget.

Intel Core i5- 14600K Architecture Intel 14th gen Raptor Lake Refresh Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.60 GHz (E cores), 3.50 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 4.00 GHz (E cores), 5.30 GHz (P cores) Cache 24 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 181 W Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Price $316

In terms of specs, the 14600K isn't a huge upgrade over the last generation. The 14600K shares much in common with the 13600K, as we noted in our comparison of the processors. It still brings 14 cores and has a peak operating frequency of 5.30 GHz. The chip is currently selling for around $300, making it a superb and affordable recommendation for the RTX 4080 Super.

Also, check out the 5 best GPUs to pair with the Intel Core i5-14600K.

Pros:

The Intel Core i5-14600K is a capable chip designed for gamers with high-end cards. It packs 14 cores and 20 threads.

Cons:

The 14600K isn't much better than the last generation. The chip requires a decent 240mm liquid cooler and a capable motherboard for optimal performance.

4) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

The Ryzen 7 7700X is a high-performance chip for $350 (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a mid-premium segment eight-core chip designed for top-of-the-line gaming rigs and workstations. It was originally introduced for $399 but has been lately discounted to just $349. The chip competes directly against the Core i7-14700K but has much better pricing, which earns it a spot on this list.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.5 GHz Boost clock 5.4 GHz Cache 40 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 125W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU Price $349

It packs eight cores and sixteen threads on paper and is based on the latest Zen 4 architecture from Team Red. Like every other Ryzen 7000 chip, it has high boost clock speeds of 5.4 GHz and a combined cache of 40 MB. However, like any other processor of similar caliber, it has a high power rating of 125W. Under full load, it goes even higher than that, which can be a bit problematic. Nevertheless, this is necessary for peak performance when paired with the RTX 4080 Super.

Also, check out the 5 best GPUs to pair with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X.

Pros:

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X packs eight cores and sixteen threads. At $349, it is priced competitively for the performance it can output.

Cons:

The 7700X is a bit slower than the competition. The processor requires high-end cooling and a decent motherboard for optimal performance.

3) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a decent pair with the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a superb alternative to the 7700X and the Core i7-14700K if you are building a gaming PC. The chip is more or less similar to the 7700X other than its being loaded with cache to help single-core performance, making it a much better option for the RTX 4080 Super.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.2GHz Boost clock 5.0GHz Cache 104 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 120W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU Price $399

Like the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, this chip also packs eight and sixteen cores. However, the maximum clock speeds have been reduced to 5.0 GHz. The 3D V-cached chip is also more power-efficient in most scenarios. However, it will cost you $50 more than the CPU listed above.

Pros:

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is bundled with 3D V-cache technology. It is quite capable in the latest video games.

Cons:

The chip falls apart in multi-core-heavy workloads compared to other alternatives in the market.

2) Intel Core i7-14700K

The Intel Core i7-14700K is one of the best chops for $400 (Image via Amazon)

The Intel Core i7-14700K is the gold standard from Team Blue for mid-premium high-performance CPUs. The processor is loaded with the latest improvements in chip technology from the company and ranks among the fastest you could get in the market today. It is also one of the better high-end pairs with the RTX 4080 Super since it packs some computing power while not costing ridiculously high.

Intel Core i7- 14700K Architecture Intel 14th gen Raptor Lake Refresh Core count 20 (8P+12E) Thread count 28 Base clock 2.50 GHz (E cores), 3.40 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 4.30 GHz (E cores), 5.50 GHz (P cores) Cache 33 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 253 W Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Price $401

The 14700K bundles an eye-watering 20 cores. Eight of these are high-performance 'P' rated, while the remaining are efficient 'E' cores. The maximum operating clock speeds are also higher than the other chips listed above at 5.5 GHz. However, the processor can be notorious for power efficiency and requires a high-end cooler and motherboard for good performance.

Pros:

The Core i7-14700K is an insanely powerful chip with 20 cores and 28 threads. It is priced right at $400.

Cons:

The i7-14700K requires high-end cooling and a capable motherboard to perform well.

1) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is a fantastic high-end CPU for the RTX 4080 Super (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is the perfect high-end chip for the RTX 4080 Super. It is priced competitively at $448.99, has elements of a flagship-grade processor with twelve cores, and is designed with extreme overclocking in mind. Our review shows the chip can deliver ultimate performance when paired with a capable video card. This earns it the top spot on this list.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 12 Thread count 24 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.6 GHz Cache 76 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 170W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU Price $448.99

The Ryzen 9 7900X, as the name suggests, is based on the latest Zen 4 architecture. Moreover, it has insanely high operating clock speeds of up to 5.6 GHz and a total of 76 MB of L2+L3 cache despite being a non-3D V-cached processor. This hardware easily pushes its single-core performance numbers to over 2,000 points in the Cinebench R23 benchmark. This comes in handy in video games.

Pros:

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is a powerful chip with 12 cores and 24 threads. The processor is priced competitively. At $450, it isn't much more expensive than the 14700K.

Cons:

The 7900X is a high-maintenance chip. You must invest handsomely in a capable 360mm liquid cooler and a good motherboard to run the CPU properly.

Overall, the new RTX 4080 Super is a monster of a graphics card that can deliver some of the best gaming experiences at a premium price point. You need to splurge on the remaining components of a setup based on the graphics card to ensure optimal performance. All of the chips listed above do exactly that. You can choose based on your total budget.

Also, check out the best CPU lists for other graphics cards:

Best CPUs for RTX 4070 Super || Best CPUs for RTX 4070 Ti Super || Best CPUs for AMD RX 7700 XT || Best CPUs for RTX 3060 || Best CPUs for AMD RX 7800 XT