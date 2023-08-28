5 best CPUs for AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is official and hit shelves on September 6. The graphics card is priced aggressively at $450, primarily competing with the RTX 4060 Ti. This makes it slightly costlier than the 4060 Ti 8 GB ($400) and 4060 Ti 16 GB ($500). In benchmarks demoed by AMD, the graphics card turned out to be faster than the Nvidia card in multiple scenarios. Moreover, it features 12 GB VRAM, making it a lucrative option over the $400 8 GB offering.

Thanks to the aggressive price-to-performance ratio the graphics card provides, the GPU has been called a "Nvidia killer" by many. The GPU is a 1440p gaming powerhouse. It is a decent pair with both budget and mid-range hardware in the market.

However, choosing the best CPU for the RX 7700 XT can be a bit of a chore, given how many options are available in the market. In this article, we will list the best chips that go well with the mid-range 7700 XT GPU.

Multiple mid-range CPUs work great with the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

5) Intel Core i5 13400F ($208.99)

The Core i5 13400F is a solid budget gaming processor (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i5 13400 is the Raptor Lake refresh to the most popular CPU lineup from Team Blue. Unlike its older counterparts, the 13400 features four efficiency-focused 'E' cores, which help drive the overall multi-core performance up.

Moreover, the solid single-core metrics of the chip already help gamers enjoy a top-notch experience in the latest title.

Intel Core i5 13400F Architecture Alder Lake-S Core count 10 Thread count 16 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz TDP 65W Price $124

One of the biggest plus points of the processor is its affordability. The chip can be paired with an affordable H610 motherboard and some DDR4 memory.

It comes bundled with an air cooler, which will suffice to keep the CPU cool. All of this makes the 13400 a superb budget option for the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($249)

Packaging of the Ryzen 5 7600X (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a more lucrative option these days, thanks to the multiple price cuts the company made to keep it competitive. The chip was launched for $300 back in fall 2022.

However, following months of poor demand and sales, the chip has now been discounted to just $250. Moreover, AMD is bundling a free copy of Starfield with the chip. The game is expected to run pretty well on the RX 7700 XT, making this Ryzen 7000 CPU worth buying.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz TDP 105W Price $249

The total cost of a system with this Ryzen 5 chip will be a bit higher than a comparable system with the more budget Core i5 13400 and the Ryzen 5 7600.

However, for the extra performance you'll get, the extra cash is worth it. The 7600X will also be able to handle a couple of GPU upgrades down the line without breaking a sweat.

3) Intel Core i5 13600KF

The Intel Core i5 13600KF packaging (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 13600K is a high-performance gaming-focused chip that competes directly against the Ryzen 5 7600X listed above.

This processor has been vastly improved as compared to the last-gen 12600K. Gamers can expect class-leading single-core and multi-core performance from the chip thanks to its fourteen corea and twenty threads.

Intel Core i5 13600KF Architecture Raptor Lake-S Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 5.1 GHz TDP 181W Price $279

The Intel Core i5 13600K is a decent pair with the Radeon RX 7700 XT. Gamers won't face any hardware bottlenecks and will be able to get the maximum out of their rig without spending a fortune.

2) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D ($340)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D continues to be a top recommendation for gaming systems. Although it has already been replaced by the new 7800X3D, this chip delivers top-notch performance that is comparable with some of the fastest Zen 4 chips in the market.

Moreover, the recent discounts make the chip worth it for mid-range gaming rigs with graphics cards like the RX 7700 XT.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Architecture Zen 3 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 3.4 GHz Boost clock 4.2 GHz Maximum turbo power 105W Price $340

The best part about the 5800X3D is its affordability. The processor is currently retailing for $340 in most leading retail stores. On top of this, Newegg is offering a $25 rebate for a limited time.

Moreover, the chip is based on the AM4 platform, which, with support for DDR4 memory, is way cheaper than other competing options on this list.

1) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X ($350)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is the best pair for the Radeon RX 7700 XT. Although the components match classes, the 7700X is a bit overkill for the newly launched AMD graphics card.

Thus, we don't recommend this processor unless you are looking for ultimate performance and have an actual use for the improved multi-core metrics this chip can deliver.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.5 GHz Boost clock 5.4 GHz Maximum turbo power 105W Price $350

AMD is marketing the 7700X as the best CPU for gaming in terms of price-to-performance. It can handle some of the fastest and most powerful graphics cards on the planet, including the RTX 4090.