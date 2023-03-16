AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D: How much of a leap is the new Zen 4 chip?

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a successor to the first 3D V-cache-enabled chip ever introduced: the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The new processor boasts a larger L3 cache, faster operating speeds, support for overclocking, and brand-new architecture.

This makes the 7800X3D a lucrative option for gamers looking to build a new high-end gaming rig plush with the latest innovations in the PC hardware space. However, the 5800X3D has been sufficiently discounted over the last few months to make it a viable option for some.

To solve this dilemma, we will review every aspect of these chips in this article — from performance benchmarks to specs comparisons — to determine the best bet for gaming.

Ryzen 7 7800X3D and 5800X3D have multiple positives in their favor

While researching the two similarly positioned chips from the last-gen, it is evident that choosing between them can be difficult. Both processors are incredibly fast for the latest graphics cards on the market. Thus, one might have to look at other aspects, like the platform and memory support.

Luckily, there is more to consider when choosing between these octa-core processors.

Specs

A close look at the specs of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the 7800X3D might not reveal much about the chips. They have a similar core and thread count, along with minor differences in cache amount and TDP.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 7 7800X3D Architecture Zen 3 Zen 4 Core count 8 8 Thread count 16 16 Maximum boost clock 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz L3 cache 96 MB 104 MB TDP 105 W 120 W

The lower-end Ryzen 7 7800X3D does not come with a hybrid 3D V-cache in one and pure computing core in the other CCD design. However, the main changes lie in the actual cores powering the chips. According to AMD, each Zen 4 core is around 15-20% faster than its last-gen counterpart.

In addition, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D supports DDR5 memory, reducing computing time. Although minor, this should improve overall performance.

Performance difference

Regarding synthetic benchmark performance, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D blows the 5800X3D off the question. In every benchmark, the newer chip takes a massive lead over the Zen 3 offering.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cinebench R23 single-core 1442 2127 Cinebench R23 multi-core 14799 22856 Geekbench 5 single-core 1629 2245 Geekbench 5 multi-core 11562 16194

However, one must appreciate that 3D chips do not showcase their true prowess in synthetic benchmarks. They excel in more real-world workloads like gaming and rendering.

Thanks to YouTuber TheSpyHood, who paired the AMD chips with the Core i7 13700K, the latest competitor from Team Blue with an RTX 4090, we can see how the chips stack up in video games.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 7 7800X3D Core i7 13700K Cyberpunk 2077 112 136 123 The Days Gone 185 221 204 God of War 229 262 247 Hitman III 163 189 181

The above comparison shows that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is much faster than its last-gen counterpart. It even beats the Core i7 13700K. It is worth noting that Intel had humbled AMD offerings until the 3D chips dropped a few weeks back.

Pricing

It is worth noting that the 5800X3D is a lot cheaper than the latest and greatest in mid-range from Team Red these days. The last-gen chip is listed for just $328 on Newegg. The 7800X3D costs $399, while the 13700K can be bought for $417.

Thus, those looking for a budget chip for their computing needs can opt for the 5800X3D over the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It continues to impress in the latest video games.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes