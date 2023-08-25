AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT: Specs, prices, performance, and more

In a move that underscores the company's continued commitment to advancing gaming technology, AMD announced the Radeon RX 7700 XT at Gamescom 2023. This new graphics card is designed to cater to the specific needs of 1440p gamers, many of whom have been limited by previous-generation cards.

The Radeon RX 7700 XT represents AMD's latest effort to provide users with more powerful and efficient options. With the gaming community eagerly awaiting more details, the announcement has already sparked interest and discussions among tech enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

Specifications and performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

Specs of the AMD RX 7700 XT (Image via AMD)

The Radeon RX 7700 XT is a testament to Team Red's continuous development. Built on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, it boasts 54 unified RDNA 3 compute units, 54 second-generation RT accelerators, and 108 AI accelerators. With a game clock of 2171 MHz and a boost clock of 2544 MHz, the card is designed to handle the most demanding titles.

Memory-wise, the Radeon RX 7700 XT comes with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, based on a 192-bit memory interface, and a speed of 18 Gbps. One of its standout features is AMD's second-generation Infinity Cache, a 48MB high-speed cache that significantly reduces latency and provides higher bandwidth at lower power.

The total board power is 245W, and the card supports AV1 hardware encoding and DisplayPort 2.1.

You'll find a brief overview of the specs in the following table:

Specification Details GPU Architecture RDNA 3 Compute Units 54 Unified RDNA 3 RT Accelerators 54 Second Gen AI Accelerators 108 Game Clock 2171 MHz Boost Clock 2544 MHz Memory 12GB Memory Interface 192-bit Memory Speed 18 Gbps Infinity Cache 48MB, 2nd Gen Total Board Power 245W AV1 Hardware Encoding Yes DisplayPort 2.1

Performance of the RX 7700XT

Expected performance of the 7700XT (Image via AMD)

The RX 7700 XT showcases impressive frame rates in popular games, achieving 60+ FPS in demanding titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and more than 100 FPS in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. According to AMD's internal benchmarks, the card offers significant improvements over the 4060 Ti in many games, with up to a 31 percent boost in performance.

While AMD's performance metrics paint an impressive picture, the true capabilities of this graphics card will remain a subject of eager anticipation until third-party reviewers publish their comprehensive analyses on September 5th.

These unbiased reviews will give the gaming community real-world insights, shedding light on what they can expect from this promising new addition to AMD's lineup.

Price and availability of the AMD Radeon RX 7700XT

Price of the 7700XT as per AMD (Image via AMD)

AMD has announced the official price of the Radeon RX 7800 XT at $449, generating excitement among gamers and tech enthusiasts. The card is set to hit the shelves by September 6, 2023. It will be available in the reference design and, of course, AIB options from leading manufacturers such as Asus, Asrock, Biostar, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, and Yeston.

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT represents a thoughtful balance of performance, efficiency, and innovation. Its focus on 1440p gaming and the inclusion of features like Infinity Cache make it a compelling option for gamers. As the release date approaches, the gaming community awaits more details on pricing and real-world performance reviews.