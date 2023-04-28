AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT specs leaked: Projected launch date, what to expect, and more

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and the RX 7700 XT will bring RDNA 3 to the masses. The graphics cards are targeted at mid-range to high-end gamers and will pack solid performance improvements over their last-gen counterparts, which continue to be solid options for high-resolution gaming even to this day,

Nvidia has already expanded its Ada Lovelace lineup to four cards since the launch of the RTX 4070. However, the Radeon RX 7000 lineup still packs no more than the two flagship models: the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the RX 7900 XTX. Thus, mid-range gamers are still waiting on more affordable AMD GPU options.

Team Red has priced its cards aggressively so far. We expect the trend to continue with the cheaper models.

The cards will mainly compete against the RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 GPUs. We expect stellar 1440p and 4K gaming performance from the upcoming RDNA 3-based pixel pushers.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT are slated to steal the thunder from the RTX 4070

AMD hasn't confirmed any of the details in this article. Thus, readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

What to expect from the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT

Industry insider and reliable leaker RedGamingTech has revealed the specs of the 7800 XT and the 7700 XT ahead of their launch. It is worth noting that the information is tentative and might evolve as we get closer to the launch dates.

Both the 7800 XT and the 7700 XT will reportedly be based on a slightly cut-down Navi 32 processor. They will pack 16 and 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, respectively. The detailed specs are listed below.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU name Navi 32 Navi 32 Compute Units 60 54 WGPs 30 27 MCD count 4 3 Cache 64 MB 48 MB Memory 256-bit 16 GB 21 Gbps 192-bit 12 GB TDP 285W 225W

AMD is believed to be sticking to its efficiency-first design with the upcoming cards. Both GPUs are rated at less than 300W, which makes them ideal for mid-range systems. This means gamers won't have to shell out a ton of cash on a new power supply.

The Radeon RX 7800 XT will reportedly be "close to the RX 6950 XT," which puts it somewhere between the RTX 4070 and the 4070 Ti. The RX 7700 XT is expected to be close to the RTX 4060 Ti, which is yet to be launched. To make a wild assumption, we expect the upcoming 7700 XT to level the RTX 3070 Ti in video games.

Both graphics cards will pack a three-fan design, which is expected to be close to what we have seen with the RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX.

According to previous leaks, Team Red was planning an RX 7800 XTX as well. The GPU was mainly designed to take on the $800 RTX 4070 Ti. However, recent developments suggest it has been canceled (according to the leaker).

The higher-end GPU was expected to be based on the flagship Navi 31 die, which the 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX employs. It would have packed 16 GB of memory had it ever been launched into the market.

When will the RX 7800 XT and the 7700 XT launch?

We have no concrete information on when the RX 7800 XT and the 7700 XT will hit shelves. However, AMD is already a bit late to the party, and Nvidia is scooping up all their mid-range sales with the 4070 lineup. This means AMD needs to hurry up.

If we were to project a date, anytime before or during Computex 2023 would seem like a reasonable launch window. Earlier, it was leaked that the company is planning to introduce the 7600 XT at the event. Thus, we won't be surprised if the mid-range cards are announced sometime next month.

Team Red's upcoming RDNA 3 competitors will heat things up in the upper mid-range. In the past, the company has surprised us with its pricing, and we expect more of the same.

