When is the AMD Radeon RX 7700 series expected to launch? Predicting specs, performance, and more

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 will be a part of the RDNA 3 lineup once it launches later this year. The card will be a great option for playing video games in 1440p, and even up to 4K, if leaks and rumors are anything to go by.

AMD has still restricted itself to just the high-end RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX cards and is yet to reveal any information on when and what to expect from the 700-class GPUs. They will be launched to take over the RTX 4070 and the 4070 Ti from Nvidia.

In this article, we will go over everything we know about the Radeon RX 7700 series video cards. AMD is yet to officially announce them and the information is based on leaks and speculation.

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 series video cards are shaping up to be a solid contender

The upcoming RX 7700 series of GPUs will be mid-range contenders from Team Red. The last-gen RX 6700 lineup of cards pack unmatched 1440p gaming performance. We can only expect the upcoming product to be capable of gaming at even higher resolutions.

Specifications

The upcoming Radeon RX 7700 XT will be much weaker than the RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX cards currently available in the market. The shading unit count will be massively slashed and the GPU will pack a smaller 8 GB memory.

Memory speeds, however, have been massively boosted from the last-gen lineup. The upcoming RX 7700 series cards will pack 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory.

Based on the spec sheet published on TechPowerUp, the upcoming card will be more power efficient. The RX 7700 XT will reportedly draw just 200W power unlike the RX 6750 XT, which is rated for 250W.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Shading units 7,680 2,048 Tensor cores 240 N/A Compute Units N/A 32 RT cores 80 32 Base clock 2,310 MHz 1,900 MHz Boost clock 2,610 MHz 2,600 MHz VRAM 12 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 192 bit 128 bit Total board power (TBP) 285 W 200W Price $799+ N/A

Expected performance

According to TechPowerUp's calculations, the upcoming Radeon RX 7700 XT is expected to pack a theoretical performance of 21.30 TFLOPs. This makes it about twice as fast as the GPU powering the PlayStation 5.

The RX 7700 XT must be faster than the last-gen RDNA 2 refresh equivalent, the RX 6750 XT. The upcoming GPU should level the RTX 3080 12 GB in terms of performance.

Thus, gamers can expect a flawless 4K performance. With support from FSR 2.2, even the most demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy should be easily playable on this GPU.

When will the AMD Radeon RX 7700 series video cards launch?

The RX 7700 XT, which will supposedly be the first card in the RX 7700 series, should launch sometime in June 2023, according to recent developments. AMD is planning to launch multiple RDNA 3 cards at the 618 festival in China.

The video card will give the upcoming RTX 4070 and the 4070 Ti some competition. With solid pricing, AMD can dominate sales mid-range this generation.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes