5 best CPUs for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is one of the latest 1440p gaming cards in the market. It is even faster than the original 70-class card at the same $599 price tag. This helps reduce the criticism the company has faced over the past few months. The original 4070 has also been discounted to $549, making it a competitive option over AMD's offerings, namely the Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT.

Mid-range products like the 4070 Super are also some of the hardest to build with since they support hardware from a wide range of price points. For instance, you could pair this graphics card with a budget six-core chip, or even the Core i9 offerings work great for them.

To help you choose the best chip without much confusion, we will list the best options for the 4070S. We will keep the price range limited to narrow down your choices.

Best CPUs for RTX 4070 Super today

5) Intel Core i5-13600

The Intel Core i5-13600 is a fantastic last-gen budget chip (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i5-13600 was launched as a budget alternative to the 13600K in the last-gen Raptor Lake lineup. The chip is still being stocked at a discounted price, which makes it a superb option for gamers to consider. The Raptor Lake processors are still known for their single-core performance metrics, which helps the 13600 be a powerful pair with the RTX 4070 Super.

Intel Core i5- 13600 Architecture Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.00 GHz (E cores), 2.70 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 3.70 GHz (E cores), 5.30 GHz (P cores) Cache 24 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 154 W Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Price $210

In terms of on-paper specs, you still have 14 cores as the 13600K. Six of them are high-performance 'P' cores, and the rest are efficient 'E' cores. The chip features slightly lower operating clock speeds than the 13600K and is also slightly more power efficient. At $210, this is the complete package for mid-range GPUs.

Pros:

At $210, the Core i5-13600 is an affordable option. You get decent single and multi-core performance metrics.

Cons:

The CPU can't be overclocked.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a powerful chip on a budget (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is Team Red's answer to the Core i5-14600K and the 13600K. With improved single-core performance numbers of the new Zen 4 architecture, this processor delivers superb price-to-performance on a tight budget. This, coupled with support for CPU overclocking and more, makes it a superb option for the RTX 4070 Super.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz Cache 38 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU Price $249

The 7600X is limited to six cores and twelve threads. All of these are capable of high performance. The chip also boosts to 5.3 GHz, like the 13600 listed above. However, it features a 105W power limit and requires some decent cooling for sustained performance. Moreover, the chip has been discounted to just $249, down from its launch MSRP of $299.

Pros:

At $249, the Ryzen 5 7600X is an affordable option for the RTX 4070 Super. The chip features competitive single-core performance metrics.

Cons:

It requires a powerful cooler for the best performance. It is locked to just DDR5 memory.

3) Intel Core i5-14600K

The Intel Core i5-14600K is a powerful mid-range chip for gamers (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i5-14600K is the latest processor in the mid-range i5 lineup. It isn't wildly different from the last-gen 13600K. But with the help of the refined Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, we get support for slightly better single-core and multi-core performance numbers. This helps the CPU squeeze out every last bit of performance from the RTX 4070 Super.

Intel Core i5- 14600K Architecture Intel 14th gen Raptor Lake Refresh Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.60 GHz (E cores), 3.50 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 4.00 GHz (E cores), 5.30 GHz (P cores) Cache 24 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 181 W Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Price $316

In terms of on-paper specs, the list is similar to the 13600 listed above. This processor also packs 14 cores and 20 threads, which are slightly better than the last-gen. Moreover, the overall power draw numbers have gone up. This means you need to invest in a capable B760 or preferably a Z790 motherboard for the best results.

Pros:

The Core i5-14600K features strong single and multi-core performance numbers, perfect for the RTX 4070 Super. It supports CPU overclocking.

Cons:

At $316 apiece, it is on the expensive side.

2) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a fantastic high-end option for gamers (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a high-end option designed specifically for gamers who want high-performance without spending a fortune. It packs enough power to handle some of the most powerful GPUs on the market, like the RTX 4090. When paired with the RTX 4070 Super, you can expect superb performance in both gaming and creative workloads.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.5 GHz Boost clock 5.4 GHz Cache 40 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU Price $349

The chip bundles eight cores and sixteen threads. Moreover, you also get higher operating clock speeds without going beyond the 105W power draw number. The 7700X has also been recently discounted to just $349, down from its launch MSRP of $399. This makes it only slightly more expensive than the 14600K.

Pros:

At $349, the Ryzen 7 7700X isn't very expensive. The chip is well-suited for both gaming and professional use.

Cons:

The processor requires a decent motherboard and cooler for the best performance.

1) Intel Core i7-14700K

The Intel Core i7-14700K is a powerful mid-range chip (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i7-14700K is Intel's answer to the Ryzen 7 7700X. With the improved Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, it is capable of delivering slightly better performance than the last generation and the competition, making it one of the most powerful mid-range options for the RTX 4070 Super.

Intel Core i7- 14700K Architecture Intel 14th gen Raptor Lake Refresh Core count 20 (8P+12E) Thread count 28 Base clock 2.50 GHz (E cores), 3.40 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 4.30 GHz (E cores), 5.50 GHz (P cores) Cache 33 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 253 W Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Price $401

The chip bundles 20 cores and 28 threads. Eight of these are high-performance 'P' cores, while the rest are efficient 'E' cores. This high core count helps with the CPU's multi-core performance numbers. Moreover, the chip is quite power-hungry and needs a decent cooler for sustained performance. The 14700K is currently selling for $401, making it one of the most expensive options in the range.

Pros:

The Core i7-14700K bundles serious single and multi-core performance. It supports CPU overclocking.

Cons:

At $401, it can be quite expensive for some.

All the options listed above can handle the RTX 4070 Super like a champ. It is a mid-range graphics card that pairs well with some Core i5 or Ryzen 5, and Core i7 or Ryzen 7 chips. All of these processors also pack decent multi-core performance, which makes the overall package good for professional workloads as well.