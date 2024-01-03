5 best graphics cards for Intel Core i5-13600

The Intel Core i5-13600 was launched as a low-cost alternative to the higher-end Core i5-13600K. With this product, you miss out on overclocking features and some cores. The processor is also based on a more power-efficient design, which cuts some performance. Still, based on the capable Raptor Lake architecture, it can deliver decent performance, perfect for budget-strained mid-range systems.

The best part of the i5-13600 is its versatility. You can pair it with a wide range of graphics cards and get away with little to no bottlenecks. Starting from an RX 7600 all the way up to the RTX 4080, you won't have a problem with any GPU.

While this is commendable, it's also a double-edged sword. You now have more GPU options to choose from, which can make the shopping experience confusing.

This list reviews the best graphics cards for the 13600 from various price points.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Intel Core i5-13600 can be paired with a wide range of GPUs

1) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($269)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 has made it to the list of best budget graphics cards thanks to its performance and affordable price tag. The GPU is priced at $269, lower than any other offering in the current generation. You can expect playable framerates from it in most modern AAA titles at 1080p when paired with the Core i5-13600, earning it a spot on this list.

AMD RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Shaders 2048 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 165W

Coming to on-paper specs, you get the Navi 33 GPU with 2,048 shader units with the card. The memory buffer hasn't been upgraded from the last-gen RX 6600. You still get 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, limited to a 128-bit memory bus. However, the RX 7600 has its set of caveats. Ray tracing performance isn't the best, and FSR 3 fails compared to DLSS 3.

Pros:

The RX 7600 is plenty affordable at $269. The GPU is faster than the last-gen RX 6600 and RTX 3060 while costing less.

Cons:

The graphics card is much slower than the new RTX 4060 from Team Green. AMD's ray tracing performance isn't the best. Moreover, FSR 3 is much worse than DLSS 3.

2) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB ($399)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is one of the premium 1080p gaming graphics cards right now. It replaces the last-gen 3060 Ti with better performance-per-watt and supports the latest in ray tracing and upscaling formulas.

The most highlighted feature of the GPU is its support for DLSS 3 with frame generation, which makes it a future-proof card when paired with a powerful CPU like Core i5-13600.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 4352 RT cores 34 Memory 8 GB GDDR6

The GPU is based on the same AD106 processor as the lower-end 4060. However, the CUDA core count has been bumped. Instead of the 3,072 cores on the 4060, it bundles 4,352.

Moreover, you get 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM with the $400 variant. Nvidia also sells a 16 GB option for $500, but that isn't value for money.

Pros

The 4060 Ti is very capable at 1080p and even 1440p resolutions. You get support for advanced ray tracing technologies and DLSS 3 with frame generation.

Cons

The $400 4060 Ti can be a bit expensive at $400. Rasterization performance isn't much faster than the last-gen 3060 Ti.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT ($449)

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT has been launched as a mid-range 1440p gaming GPU in the current generation. It replaces the 6700 XT with a better ray tracing and rasterization performance. At $449, it is one of the best-priced cards in the segment. This makes it a recommendation for the Core i5-13600.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Shading units 3456 RT cores 54 Memory 12 GB GDDR6

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is based on the Navi 32 GPU, which you can find on the higher-end RX 7800 XT. Moreover, you get 3,456 shader units and 54 RT cores. The GPU is paired with 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, the same as the last generation.

Pros

The RX 7700 XT is quite capable at 1440p resolutions. The GPU bundles 12 GB of VRAM.

Cons

At $449, it isn't as value for money as other GPUs in the market.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT ($549)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT primarily targets high framerate gaming at 1440p and 4K resolutions. It replaces the last-gen RX 6800 XT, which targeted the same performance levels. Using this card, you can expect sky-high framerates without hiccups in most modern titles. This makes it one of the best mid-premium segment recommendations for the Core i5-13600.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 CUDA cores 3840 RT cores 60 Memory 16 GB GDDR6

The graphics card is based on the Navi 32 GPU, a step below the Navi 31 found on the RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX. It bundles 3,840 shader units and 60 RT cores. You get a whopping 16 GB GDDR6 video memory buffer with it, which is plenty for most games at 1440p and 4K resolutions.

Pros

The graphics card is a champ at 1440p and 4K gaming. With 16 GB of VRAM, the RX 7800 XT is a future-proof GPU for the i5-13500. The GPU is faster than the competition at $500.

Cons

AMD's FSR is a bit lacking compared to Nvidia's DLSS. Ray tracing and productivity performance isn't the best on the RX 7800 XT.

5) Nvidia RTX 4070 ($599)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a powerful card built for high-framerate gaming at 1440p and 4K resolutions. The GPU replaces the older 3070 with improved performance and efficiency thanks to the Ada Lovelace architecture powering it. You can expect fantastic gaming performances at high resolutions from it, making it a recommendation for the Core i5-13600.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Graphics processor AD104 CUDA cores 5888 RT cores 46 Memory 12 GB GDDR6X

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is powered by the AD104 — a step below the AD103 chip on its Ti sibling. You get 5,888 CUDA cores with it, the same as the older 3070. But each of these cores is now faster and more capable.

The VRAM has been upgraded to 12 GB GDDR6X. The price has gone from $500 for the last-gen 3070 to $600 for the 4070, making it an expensive choice for the Core i5-13600.

Pros

The 4070 is built for high-framerate 1440p and 4K gaming. The card supports DLSS 3 with frame generation.

Cons

The 4070 is one of the more expensive cards, priced at $600 apiece.

The Core i5-13600 complements any of the cards listed above. You won't face bottlenecks with hardware of this caliber. We have included options with varied price points, from the affordable $269 RX 7600 to the $600 RTX 4070. Choose according to your budget.