Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 3070: How do the 70-class cards stack up in video games?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is the latest entry in the Ada Lovelace lineup. Priced at $599, the card is now available on store shelves. The GPU replaces the RTX 3070, a GPU that still keeps up quite well in QHD. However, the latest card packs DLSS 3, faster CUDA cores, ray tracing hardware, and more VRAM. This makes it a solid deal on the surface.

Gamers on the card's last-gen variant might be confused about whether to upgrade to the new GPU on the market. The misleading specs of the two cards might misinform more gamers looking for a new pixel pusher.

This article will compare the two offerings from Team Green — their specs, performance, and price to performance — and determine which makes more sense for gaming.

The RTX 4070 is a solid generational leap over the RTX 3070

The RTX 4070 has a lot to offer: better upscaling technology, performance, and the capability to run the latest innovations like RT Overdrive. However, there is a lot more to consider before finalizing the GPU.

Specs

The RTX 40 series lineup has amazed us so far with its generational performance gains. The 4090 is leaps better than its last-gen equivalent, the 3090 and the 3090 Ti. A similar trend can be observed across RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti.

However, the RTX 4070 is a bit different. Unlike its higher-end siblings, the card doesn't pack massive performance improvements. Instead, its spec sheet is nearly identical to the last-gen 3070.

Both cards pack 5,888 CUDA cores and 46 RT cores. However, the newer card packs 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, unlike the 3070, which is bundled with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The memory bus width has been reduced to 192-bit from the 256-bit configuration of the Ampere offering.

The newer card is also more power efficient. The 4070 has a slightly lower TDP of 200W instead of the 220W rated power draw of the last-gen card.

Comparison factors Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Market (main) Desktop Desktop Release date 2023 Q2 2020 Q3 Model number AD104-250-A1 GA104-300-A1 GPU name AD104 GA104 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Generation GeForce 40 GeForce 30 Lithography 4 nm 8 nm Transistors 35,800,000,000 17,400,000,000 Bus interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 GPU base clock 1,920 MHz 1,500 MHz GPU boost clock 2,475 MHz 1,725 MHz Memory frequency 1,313 MHz 1,750 MHz Effective memory speed 21 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 448.0 GB/s TDP 200 W 220 W Suggested PSU 600W ATX Power Supply 550W ATX Power Supply Outputs 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort Cores (compute units, SM, SMX) 46 46 Shading units (CUDA Cores) 5888 5888 TMUs 184 184 ROPs 64 96 RT cores 46 46 Cache memory 36 MB 27 MB Pixel fillrate 158.4 GP/s 165.6 GP/s Texture fillrate 455.4 GT/s 317.4 GT/s Performance FP16 (half) 29.1 TFLOPS 20.31 TFLOPS Performance FP32 (float) 29.1 TFLOPS 20.31 TFLOPS Performance FP64 (double) 455.4 GFLOPS 317.4 GFLOPS

Performance difference

A similar spec sheet doesn't mean that the RTX 4070 12GB is the same as the 3070 in terms of performance. The newer GPU packs faster CUDA cores and RT cores. At the end of the day, the Ada Lovelace architecture is all about improved efficiency and pipeline optimization.

This pays off across synthetic benchmarks and video games. The 4070 is about 20-30% more powerful than the last-gen card in every modern video game.

2160p UHD benchmarks

The RTX 3070 isn't particularly known for its 4K performance. It can hold up pretty well in some video games at the resolution. Gamers can get almost 30 FPS in most titles without a hiccup. However, RTX 4070 extends the lead and establishes itself as a competent 4K gaming video card.

Nvidia RTX 4070 12GB Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 92 FPS 68 FPS Fortnite 33 FPS 26 FPS A Plague Tale Requiem 39 FPS 32 FPS God of War 69 FPS 56 FPS The Callisto Protocol 50 FPS 41 FPS

1440p QHD benchmarks

1440p is the target resolution of both the RTX 3070 and the 4070. Both cards stack up pretty well in resolution. The 3070 delivers playable framerates in nearly every title. The RTX 4070, however, maintains a decent 25-30% gain across all titles.

YouTuber Daniel Owen compared the two GPUs. Benchmarks in 1440p — the cards' target resolution — are listed below.

Nvidia RTX 4070 12GB Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB Resident Evil 4 Remake 98 FPS 86 FPS The Last of US Part 1 75 FPS 52 FPS A Plague Tale Requiem 77 FPS 62 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 37 FPS 27 FPS The Callisto Protocol 86 FPS 69 FPS

1080p FHD benchmarks

Both the RTX 4070 and 3070 are overkill for 1080p gaming. Both GPUs deliver way over 60 FPS in this resolution. Gamers looking to get into competitive gaming can thus opt for either card while playing at FHD.

Nvidia RTX 4070 12GB Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB Resident Evil 4 Remake 135 FPS 103 FPS The Last of US Part 1 106 FPS 70 FPS A Plague Tale Requiem 112 FPS 91 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 81 FPS 68 FPS The Callisto Protocol 89 FPS 71 FPS

Pricing

The new GPU is more capable. The pricing of the cards, however, paints a different scenario. The RTX 4070 is priced at $599, while the 3070 was initially introduced for $499.

Multiple RTX 3070 AIB models from companies like Gigabyte and MSI are available at the MSRP. However, the card can be bought for slightly lower than $300 in the used market.

Thus, users will have to spend $100 more to get about 15-20 extra frames in video games. This might not be the best deal for most gamers. For the current market, the RTX 4070 might come off as a bad deal and the 3070 could be the way to go. However, games are slated to become more intense in the next few years. The RTX 3070 might not be enough for 1440p gaming in this case.

Thus, RTX 4070 is a better graphics card for future-proof rigs. Gamers currently on the 3070, therefore, can hold on to their cards for slightly longer. Eventually, the new card will go on sale, which will help save a few bucks.

However, gamers building a new system should opt for the RTX 4070 over the last-gen offering to ensure their system remains competitive even a couple of years from now.

