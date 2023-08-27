5 best CPUs for AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is Team Red's $500 competitor for this generation. The graphics card targets high framerate 1440p and 4K gameplay at the highest settings. Bundled with AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3 technology, the card can deliver up to 4K 120 FPS gameplay in some of the most demanding titles, as demoed by the company.

The graphics card is primarily taking on the $600 RTX 4070, which debuted a few months ago. With a 16 GB memory buffer, the GPU targets better performance and longevity. This makes it ideal for mid-range setups that don't cost a fortune.

In this article, we will list the best CPUs that can be paired with the 7800 XT for ideal gaming performance. Do note that we will only list mid-range and high-end options geared toward both gaming and productivity purposes.

Mid-range and high-end CPUs that are solid pairs for the Radeon RX 7800 XT

5) Intel Core i5 13400F ($208.99)

The Core i5 13400F is a solid-budget gaming processor. (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i5 13400F is a solid budget contender that brings all the improvements of the Raptor Lake lineup to the entry-level market segment. Currently, the chip is selling for just $210 in leading retail stores, making it an option worth considering.

Intel Core i5 13400F Architecture Alder Lake-S Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz TDP 65W Price $209

It can easily be paired with a budget H610 motherboard and some DDR4 memory to further cut costs on a rig. And, it won't bottleneck the Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card. This makes it a solid budget option to pair with the new AMD launches.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($249)

Packaging of the Ryzen 5 7600X (Image via Amazon)

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a high-performance option with extra features like overclocking for enthusiasts. The processor was initially introduced for $300, however, following poor sales and lack of demand, the price has been reduced to just $249. This makes it even more lucrative.

The chip can handle up to an RTX 4080 and Radeon RX 7900 XTX without any bottlenecks. Thus, the Radeon RX 7800 XT will be a cakewalk for this processor.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz TDP 105W Price $249

However, do note that the AM5 platform is a bit on the expensive end. A decent B650 motherboard and DDR5 memory will add up to the cost of the build. On top of that, you must invest in a decent dual-tower air cooler or at least a 240mm liquid cooler for this processor, which will add another $70-100 to the build.

3) Intel Core i5 13600KF

The Intel Core i5 13600KF (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 13600KF is a high-performance chip that can make the maximum out of the new Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card. The chip has been massively upgraded over the last-gen Core i5 12600K with extra cores, faster clock speeds, and a higher power draw. This makes it ideal for most mid-range builds that don't want to compromise on performance.

Intel Core i5 13600KF Architecture Raptor Lake-S Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 5.1 GHz TDP 181W Price $279

The 13600KF is currently selling for $279 at most leading retail stores. Intel also sells the 13600K for $300, which bundles the UHD Graphics 730 integrated GPU. Although gamers with the RX 7800 XT won't have any specific use for the extra graphics chip, it can be a failsafe in case the $500 AMD GPU gives up.

2) Intel Core i7 13700K

The Intel Core i7 13700K is a high-end 16-core chip that ranks among the fastest in the market. The processor has been built for high-end systems that bundle some of the best hardware in the market. Although it can be a bit overkill for the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, gamers can expect solid performance and a system that will last a couple of years to come.

Intel Core i7 13700K Architecture Raptor Lake-S Core count 16 Thread count 24 Base clock 2.5 GHz Boost clock 5.4 GHz Maximum turbo power 253W Price $409

The 13700K was initially introduced for a whopping $410. However, it is currently selling for $365 at leading retail stores these days. This makes it a competitive alternative to other high-performance Core i7 and Ryzen 7 offerings in the market.

1) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the best value-for-money high-performance gaming processors you can buy today. The chip features 3D V-cache technology that improves gaming performance by leaps. With a total of eight cores, sixteen threads, and a 5 GHz boost speed, the processor delivers top-notch performance even in productivity workloads like 3D modeling and video editing.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.2 GHz Boost clock 5.0 GHz Maximum turbo power 120W Price $399

The Radeon RX 7800 XT is a solid pair with this CPU. Gamers can expect zero bottlenecks on the GPU side. The processor is also powerful enough to last a couple of upgrades since it can handle up to an RTX 4090 without any performance hiccups.