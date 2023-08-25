AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT: Specs, prices, performance, and more

In an announcement today, AMD unveiled the Radeon RX 7800 XT, a graphics card specifically designed to meet the needs of 1440p gamers. With the lack of details announced, the focus is clearly on the specifications and performance that this new card brings to the table.

With the gaming community always on the lookout for more powerful options, this new addition to AMD's lineup is sure to spark interest and discussions among tech enthusiasts.

Specifications and performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

Specs of the Radeon RX7800XT (Image via AMD)

Built on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, the Radeon RX 7800 XT features 60 unified RDNA 3 compute units, 60 second-generation RT accelerators, and 120 AI accelerators. The game clock is set at 2124 MHz, with a boost clock of 2430 MHz, ensuring robust performance in demanding gaming scenarios.

The card comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, utilizing a 256-bit memory interface, an improvement over the 192-bit interface, allowing for more bandwidth and better efficacy. The memory speed is 19.5 Gbps, including a 64MB Infinity Cache, which provides higher speeds and reduced latency. The total board power is 263W, and it supports AV1 hardware encoding and DisplayPort 2.1.

A brief overview of the specs can be found in the table below:

Specification Details GPU Architecture RDNA 3 Compute Units 60 unified RDNA 3 RT Accelerators 60 second gen AI Accelerators 120 Game Clock 2124 MHz Boost Clock 2430 MHz Memory Size 16GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Speed 19.5 Gbps AMD Infinity Cache 64MB Total Board Power 263W AV1 Hardware Encoding Yes DisplayPort Version 2.1

Performance of the RX 7800XT

The RX 7800 XT is expected to deliver a performance boost of more than 20% compared to its targeted competition, the RTX 4070. While specific FPS numbers point at a constant 60 in difficult-to-run games, with numbers going slightly over 100 FPS in titles like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the card is designed to deliver optimal results in heavy games at 1440p resolution. The true capabilities of this graphics card will be revealed once third-party reviewers publish their comprehensive analyses.

Price and availability of the AMD Radeon RX 7800XT

Prices for the RX 7800 Xt and 7700 XT (Image via AMD)

The official price of the Radeon RX 7800 XT has been announced at $499, adding to the anticipation among gamers and tech enthusiasts. It is set to hit the shelves on September 6 and will be available in both reference design and AIB options from various manufacturers, like Asus, Asrock, Biostar, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, and Yeston.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT represents a significant step forward in performance and efficiency. With features like a 256-bit memory interface and 64MB Infinity Cache, as mentioned, it's a compelling option for 1440p gamers. As the release date approaches, the gaming community awaits more details on the real-world performance metrics, making this one of the most anticipated graphics card launches of the year.