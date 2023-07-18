When will AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT launch? Leaked specs, expected prices, and more

According to sources, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT will be Team Red's next GPU launch. The card will be a cheaper alternative to the $899 RX 7900 XT that was launched last year. Multiple leaks suggesting the exact specs of the GPU have already surfaced on the internet, giving us a pretty good idea of what to expect from this upcoming GPU.

Although the information in this article comes from reputable leakers and tipsters, take it with a grain of salt because we have yet to get an official confirmation from AMD.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT will likely compete against the RTX 4070 Ti

AMD is prepping a pretty-high end graphics card to be sold with the 7800 XT moniker. Leaks suggest the GPU will feature 16 GB of 256-bit 20 Gbps GDDR6 memory, which is more than enough to last a couple of years. Besides, the GPU will be based on the same Navi 31 GPU as the higher-end RX 7900 XTX and the 7900 XT. Thus, the performance delta won't be day and night.

The RX 7800 XT is rumored to pack 70 Compute Units (CUs), 4,480 shaders, 70 ray tracing cores, and 64 MB of L3 cache. All of the specs leaked so far are listed below:

RX 7900 XTX RX 7900 XT RX 7800 XT Compute units 96 84 70 Shaders 6,144 5,376 4,480 Ray Accelerators 96 84 70 Memory 24GB GDDR6 20GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 20Gbps 20Gbps 20Gbps Memory Bus Size 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit Game Clock Speed 2.3GHz 2GHz TBD L3 Cache 96MB 80MB 64MB TBP 355W 315W TBD MSRP $999 $899 TBD

Expected pricing of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

There isn't much information on the price of the 7800 XT. However, based on other RX 7000 series GPU launches, we can guess how gamers will have to pay for this upcoming high-end graphics card.

AMD launched the RX 7900 XTX for $999 and the RX 7900 XT for $899. Both of these prices are lower than the Nvidia equivalents of these cards. The RX 7600 was slashed to just $269 right before launch to help it stay competitive against the RTX 4060.

Thus, we can predict that the RX 7800 XT will be priced at $749. This makes it cheaper than the 4070 Ti, prompting more gamers to consider AMD before buying the Nvidia card.

However, we won't be surprised if the 7800 XT is launched at $699. But AMD might consider reserving that price point for an RX 7800.