How much DDR5 RAM do you need for gaming in 2023? 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, or more?

DDR5 RAM is the next step in memory standards; it brings better performance, efficiency, and bigger sizes. 8 GB of system memory is quickly becoming a relic of the past, and 16 GB is the new normal. However, DDR5 is pushing for higher standards like 32 GB and 64 GB, which were considered absurd numbers not so long ago.

Choosing the best option among these can be quite daunting; each has its set of pros and cons. However, there are some pointers to look out for that can help PC builders finalize how much system memory would be ideal. There isn't any straight-cut answer, as the final decision will vary from user to user.

Let's look at the best use case for each RAM size and figure out the best buy.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The latest games are requiring more DDR5 RAM than ever

Up until a few years ago, 8 GB of system memory was enough for all modern video games. However, things changed in 2019, when each game started to mandate 12 GB of RAM. Memory consumption from the late PS4 era shot up to over 10 GB.

Things took another turn after the launch of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. These days, most games consume anywhere between 12 GB and 14 GB of memory. In some demanding titles like Cyberpunk and Hogwarts, the number can go even higher.

Thus, gamers should get at least 16 GB of memory, irrespective of whether they buy DDR4 or DDR5 RAM. However, while purchasing the latest memory, there are a few more parameters to consider.

DDR5 RAM prices are falling: Should you buy more of it?

The fastest memory on the planet would cost hundreds of dollars, even a few months ago. However, prices have plummeted since the beginning of 2023. In our list of the cheapest DDR5 RAM money can buy, we found certain sticks that are even cheaper than the last-gen offerings. Does this mean gamers should get more memory? The answer can vary.

If you're cash-strapped or have a rigid budget, opt for at least 16 GB of memory. The latest consoles pack this memory size, which means you can't go wrong, at least for another year.

However, if you don't mind dumping another $70 to $80 on your gaming rig, go for 32 GB of memory. Two 16 GB sticks are cheaper than ever today, which means you won't have to sell a kidney to get more DDR5 RAM.

Anything above 32 GB is a bit overkill. However, we aren't blowing off the idea of 64 GB of RAM out of the question. The industry is headed toward higher memory consumption, and tenth-generation consoles might make the idea of four 16 GB modules a reality.

However, if you have plans to upgrade your gaming rig within the next five to six years, spend the extra $150 on a better CPU or graphics card.

