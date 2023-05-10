Do you need 16GB of RAM for gaming smartphones? Best phones, optimal hardware, and more discussed

Random Access Memory, or more commonly RAM, is the subject of debate recently over how much is actually needed in a smartphone. Manufacturers are releasing high-performance devices designed for gamers as mobile gaming gains popularity. The amount of RAM these devices have is one of their key characteristics. There are now phones on the market that boast 16GB of RAM, while 8GB of RAM was once adequate for gaming.

But is that much memory really necessary for smartphone gaming? The short answer is no. For smartphone gaming, 16GB memory is not necessary. On devices with 6GB to 8GB, the majority of games are optimized to run without lag. But there are some advantages to having more RAM that will be discussed in this article.

We take a look at the benefits of having that amount of memory in your smartphone, which phones boast this hardware specification, and some optimal hardware pairings to make your gaming experience more enjoyable.

How much RAM do you need for gaming?

Is 16GB memory for gaming an overkill? (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Cifuentes)

The amount of RAM required for gaming on smartphones depends on a number of variables, including the kinds of games you play and other hardware specifications of your device. The majority of mid-range smartphones have 4GB to 6 GB memory hardware, which is enough for most common mobile games and casual gaming.

But if you're a serious mobile gamer who enjoys graphically demanding games like PUBG or Genshin Impact, you might want to think about getting a phone with 16 GB memory for the best performance.

It can facilitate multitasking and the simultaneous use of multiple apps, which is beneficial if you enjoy switching between games or using your phone for other purposes while gaming, such as streaming video or browsing the web.

Best gaming smartphones with 16GB RAM

Here are some gaming phones in the market right now with 16GB of memory:

Oneplus 11 ($714)

This was the device that somewhat made the OnePlus stage a comeback in the flagship market. It excels in terms of gaming and multimedia performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and impressive camera. The 16GB memory in the higher range model seems well optimized for gaming and performance.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro ($798)

A rival to the ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, which can easily handle intense gaming. Along with 16GB of memory, it has the flagship processor by Qualcomm and modern hardware like UFS 4.0 storage and type C port version 3.1 to make your gaming experience future-proof.

Asus ROG Phone 7 ($999)

Everything about this device screams gaming. The AMOLED display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and Aerocool technology make it an obvious choice for gamers and streamers. It might not be the most advanced device in the market, but it can do all the heavy lifting for hours-long intense gaming sessions.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra ($1178)

The premium flagship by Xiaomi is one of the best devices for gaming. It has gained popularity as a photography smartphone, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, under a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display and RAM optimization, excels with graphics-intensive tasks.

Optimal hardware

Optimal hardware for mobile gaming (Image via Unsplash/ Sven Finger)

LPDDR5X is the best choice for faster output, making the device future-proof. An average user might not notice a major difference between the LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 type, although one would prefer the latest technology.

However, note that your gaming experience won't necessarily be better because of more memory or because it is in its latest form. A smartphone's gaming capabilities also depend on other crucial elements like the processor, GPU, and display refresh rate. Therefore, one should factor in all of these elements when choosing a smartphone for gaming and not just the RAM size.

You don't need 16GB of memory if you are a casual gamer. But someone who spends most of their time on games and graphics-intensive tasks should opt for smartphones with advanced hardware.

For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda/Gamingtech.

Poll : 0 votes