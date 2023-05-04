Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the recently released flagship of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. However, many users are wondering if it's worth buying, especially when compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. When a new launch takes place, it creates excitement and confusion for the average buyer. With Xiaomi phones infamous for their bloatware situation, have they finally addressed this issue?

Comparing the phones in terms of performance, build quality, camera, and price is essential. This article will consider such factors while comparing both smartphones, establish which device offers the best user experience, and discuss whether or not the new flagship is worth the investment.

Which device is better, Xiaomi 13 Ultra or 12S Ultra?

Here is a basic comparison between the two phones to help you choose better:

Overall specs and price

Device Xiaomi 13 Ultra Xiaomi 12S Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Up to 12GB LPDDR5 Display 6.73-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.73-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 50MP f/1.9 Primary Camera, 50MP Wide Angle, , 50MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 50MP Telephoto, 50MP periscope 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 48 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 48 MP periscope Optical Zoom 5X + 3.2X 5X Video Recording Up to 8K at 24 FPS Up to 8K at 24 FPS Storage Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5000mAh 4860mAh Charging Speed 90W fast charging 67W Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Price Starts at $1150 Starting at $890

Considering the price point, the 13 Ultra is more expensive than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but not significantly. The 13 Ultra starts at around $1,150, while the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's base price is around $890. However, the extra cost for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra justifies its improved features and performance.

Performance and battery

Performance-wise, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is an absolute beast. It has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, making it one of the most powerful phones on the market. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, meanwhile, runs on the Qualcomm SD 8+ Gen 1. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a more efficient cooling system, making it perform better and more durable.

The 13 Ultra also has a larger battery than the 12S Ultra, with a 5000mAh battery compared to the 4860mAh in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra supports faster charging at 90W compared to the 12S Ultra's 67W.

Design and display

Both devices have similar, sleek designs. They flaunt gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screens with narrow bezels and seamless viewing angles. The build quality of these devices feels premium in your hands, thanks to their matte finish and well-thought design changes. They also come with IP ratings (IP68 for dust and water), guaranteeing a more future-proof phone.

Both devices' color density and resolution are almost identical, making them ideal to play graphic-intensive games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail. Their 120Hz screen refresh rate makes them smooth for day-to-day usage.

Camera

Cameras are always an essential aspect of a flagship phone, and both the 13 Ultra and the 12S Ultra impress in this aspect. However, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a slightly better camera setup than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The Leica-backed camera has a quad setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope, and a 50MP telephoto camera; the latter two support 3.2X and 5.0X optical zoom, respectively.

The 12S Ultra has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP periscope camera with an optical zoom of 5X. Both the primary sensors on these phones have similar apertures of f/1.9, making them a good choice for night photography, HDR shots, and portrait photography.

Software and features

The 13 Ultra comes with MIUI 14 based on Android 13, while the 12S Ultra features MIUI 13 (Android 12) out of the box. Thus, the 13 Ultra has some new software features that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra lacks. These features include quality-of-life upgrades for a better user experience and a huge bloatware management setting.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra also has an improved version of the "Always-On" display, which is customizable and can show more information. It has improved haptic feedback, making the phone feel more premium.

Verdict

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra are impressive flagship devices offering great value for money. If you own a 12S Ultra and want to upgrade the camera and performance, it is advised to do so.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and budget. If you plan to buy a gaming device that can take crisp photos, then the 13 Ultra is worth the purchase.

