Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Which is better in 2023?

Looking to purchase a budget-centric flagship from Xiaomi or pick Apple's sophistication over savings? The confusion is understandable, as Xiaomi's latest and most fabulous flagship, the 12S Ultra, is very close to the iPhone 14 Pro, the latest premium model from the California-based tech giant.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has won several hearts with its fair price tag and powerful specifications. Users have applauded its smooth performance, software optimization, and capable cameras.

The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, packs in premium mobile cameras, long-standing reliable software support, and a significant battery upgrade, and runs on the latest Bionic chip, which is everything a loyal Apple fan could ask for.

Read on to access an extensive specification-based comparison that will help you choose between the 12S Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro more easily.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is premium and reliable; Xiaomi offers its best in the 12S Ultra within $1000

Regarding smartphones, Xiaomi has been chiefly on the opposite end of Apple, considering the former's expertise in the budget-friendly segment. However, the tech manufacturer of Chinese origin has also established its dominance in the flagship range, offering premium features at an undeniable rate.

Apple has always built premium devices for those willing to shell out their hard-earned money for an attractive and reliable smartphone. The latest iPhone 14 series is a good example, which, although an iterative upgrade over its predecessor, is pretty hard to skip.

Let's look at what both devices feature in the specification segment and which is a better choice to make in 2023.

Features comparison

Performance

The iPhone 14 Pro is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the company's newest and most powerful chipset yet. The 12S Ultra features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, an Android flagship's best bet in 2022.

Qualcomm has already introduced a successor to the Gen 1 chipset, which may indicate that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is slightly outdated. After all, the flagship was launched in mid-2022.

Historically, Apple's Bionic chips have proven to be superior when compared to Qualcomm's offerings. Hence, in the case of processors, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a clear winner.

Display

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra seems dominant in the display aspect, offering a slightly bigger screen and a better resolution. However, the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't disappoint either, offering a brighter display and the reliable protection of a ceramic shield.

Software

The iOS versus Android debate has always been an infinite form of discussion. Both have their pros and cons and their own set of fan bases. That said, Apple has always been highly reliable regarding software support.

For the iPhone 14 Pro, one can expect official support for up to 6-8 years. In the case of the 12S Ultra, the company has not shared software support commitments yet. However, Android flagships usually don't receive software support longer than 4-5 years.

Camera

The difference in camera performance may not be evident to casual users, but Xiaomi reportedly takes a considerable lead here. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra features better optical zoom, can capture videos in 8K, and offers high frame rates in slow-motion. If these features matter to you, the 12S Ultra should impress you heavily.

Furthermore, there are a few areas where the 12S Ultra has seemingly overpowered Apple's best feature, making Xiaomi a better pick for mobile photography fans.

The iPhone 14 Pro features the best smartphone cameras from Apple yet and shouldn't disappoint you. The sensors and camera features on the 12S Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro are very similar, although Xiaomi turns heads with its collaboration with Sony and Leica.

Battery

As per users, the iPhone 14 Pro offers better battery optimization than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Despite featuring a bigger battery and ultra-fast charging speeds, the 12S Ultra hasn't been able to perform in this segment.

Category iPhone 14 Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra Operating System, Brand iOS, Apple Android. Xiaomi Processor Apple A16 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display 6.1-inch AMOLED 461 ppi2000 nits 6.73-inch OLED521 ppi1500 nits Rear Camera 48 MP f/1.78, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length, 1.4µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.8, Telephoto Camera (77 mm focal length) 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (23 mm focal length) 48 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 48 MP f/4.1, Periscope Camera (120 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) Front Camera 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size) 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (26 mm focal length, 0.7µm pixel size) Battery 3200 mAh 4860 mAh

Verdict

The final verdict boils down to the user's preference. The iPhone 14 Pro may cost you slightly more, but it promises reliability and premium performance at its best.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra may be wiser if you are open to Android flagships and want to save a few bucks on your flagship purchase. It also features a better camera, not to forget a very unique and adaptive sensor.

We recommend picking up the Apple iPhone 14 Pro in 2023 for its superiority in most segments, despite its price tag.

