Nvidia RTX Titan Ada reportedly scrapped after it "melted PSUs"

It was rumored that Nvidia was developing the RTX 4090 Ti, allegedly Titan Ada, a more potent variant of the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. However, according to a recent source, the model has been shelved for the time being. The problems associated with the GPU include tripping circuit breakers, melting PSU units, and even themselves.

With 24GB of GDDR6X operating at 21 Gbps, a 450W TDP, and a $1,600 MSRP, the GeForce RTX 4090 is a monster in every sense. Before the launch of Ampere, there were several rumors about a Lovelace flagship with 48GB of RAM at 24 Gbps and a TGP of 900W.

The information comes from a recent video uploaded by Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) YouTube channel. He has claimed that a trustworthy person with knowledge of the situation has informed him about the new graphics card, which is reportedly known as RTX Titan Ada.

To simplify its offerings, Nvidia essentially removed the Titan series of cards in this generation with the release of RTX 3090. This suggests that it may be a new Titan series GPU or an RTX 4090 Ti card.

What the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti was looking to bring to the table and why it has been shelved as of now

A new Titan card emerging soon wouldn't be entirely out of the question given that the last time we saw a Titan card was the RTX Titan in 2018, which is based on Nvidia's RTX 2000 series' Turing architecture. Regardless of whether it goes by the moniker RTX 4090 Ti or RTX Titan Ada, recent speculations, according to Moore's Law is Dead, indicate that we might not see the new GPU anytime soon.

The RTX Titan Ada has a 600W to 900W TDP, according to the source. Additionally, this GPU variant utilized a complete AD102 setup with a dual 16-pin power connection.

The Titan Ada was notable for having a size that was an incredible four slots thick. Even RTX 4090 would appear thin in contrast to this behemoth. Sadly, it seems that this model will still require more time to cook since the development units are said to have run into several problems.

The card was reportedly so huge that the motherboard was allegedly always placed on the side of the card, not the other way around. Sadly, it looks like Nvidia needs more time to complete work on the RTX Titan Ada and has put the project on hold at the moment.

Baed on the same source, MLID has conveyed that certain recent development units are believed to have melted power supplies, tripped breakers, and occasionally even melted themselves. If Nvidia releases this Titan card, they would probably do it with GDDR6 VRAM or maybe GDDR7 memory.

Final thoughts

The leaker adds that if Nvidia does produce a Titan card, they could postpone it until GDDR6 VRAM with a 27 Gbps maximum speed or even GDDR7 becomes available.

Theoretically, replacing the present GDDR6X with these would allow them to add more CUDA cores without significantly increasing power consumption. Any RTX Titan Ada or RTX 4090 Ti timeframe will rely on what AMD releases with RDNA 3, much like the RTX 4070 is doing.

In particular, MLID predicts that if AMD's Radeon RX 7000 cards compete with the RTX 4090, Nvidia will introduce a more potent AD102-based card in early to mid-2023.

