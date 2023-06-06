Will Apple Vision Pro VR headset require iPhone or MacBook?

The Apple Vision Pro VR headset was launched on June 5, 2023, during the keynote of the Apple World Wide Developers Conference 2023. Apple also launched MacBook Air M2 15", Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, and Mac Pro with M2 Max. Additionally, on the software side, the company launched the new iOS 17., iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14 Sonoma.

The Apple Vision Pro VR headset was one of the most highly anticipated products at Apple's June launch event. Among all these exciting launches, we can safely say that this AR/VR headset stole the limelight.

This latest product has also created much confusion among Apple fans. What is VisionOS? Will it require an iPhone or MacBook to work? Which chips power the Apple Vision Pro? How do they work? This article will answer all of these questions so that you can better understand this revolutionary device.

What is VisionOS in the Apple Vision Pro VR headset, and would it require an iPhone or MacBook to work?

To know if Apple Vision Pro will require another Apple device to work, we must understand its basic hardware and software configuration. First of all, Apple created a separate operating system named VisionOS for its Vision Pro AR/VR headset.

Like other VR headset operating systems, the most basic feature of VisionOS is the three-dimensional surrounding interface. Users can open multiple windows and use multiple apps simultaneously with this surrounding VR interface. But a revolutionary feature of this device is its controller-less UI. Unlike most other VR headsets in the market, Apple Vision Pro doesn't require a physical controller to work. This unique control scheme also makes your gaming experience much more immersive.

Users can use all the basic hand gestures (like zoom, inch, drag) in the air, and Vision Pro's 12 cameras will capture every movement of the user and their surrounding environment. These cameras, alongside the 3D surrounding interface, allow users to capture 3D photos and view them through the headset. It also comes with a virtual 3D keyboard, eradicating the necessity of a physical one (although you can connect your Apple Magic Keyboard with this device).

Its Eyesight feature lets the people surrounding the user know they are connected with the real world by revealing their eyes through the curved glass at the front. VisionOS has its own App Store, which features many commonly used iOS, iPadOS, and macOS apps. You can join FaceTime meets, browse your favorite websites, play your favorite video games, or watch your favorite shows seamlessly.

Last but not least, Siri is also available on this device. You can carry out several basic tasks just by using the voice command "Siri" (previously "Hey Siri"). So, it should be clear by now that VisionOS is a self-sufficient OS that doesn't require any other Apple device to run smoothly. Not only that, but its integration with other Apple operating systems will make your iPhone or Mac using experience a delight.

What is the Apple Vision Pro VR headset powered by?

Aaron Zollo @zollotech

- M2

- M2
- New R1 chip for sensors Apple Vision Pro Chip Specs #wwdc23

Now let's check out the processors that power such a self-sufficient and powerful operating system. Apple Vision Pro VR headset is powered by not just one but two chips: Apple M2 and R1. First of all, we have a reliable Apple M2 chip taking care of the basic tasks, similar to the Macs. Then comes the all-new Apple R1 chip, specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro VR headset. This new processor is responsible for processing information from the sensors of this headset.

Apple Vision Pro VR headset comes with a total of 23 sensors, which includes 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones. The new R1 chip helps this device process data from all its sensors in under 12 milliseconds, which is 8x faster than the blink of an eye. This new chip is also responsible for reducing motion sickness. The Apple M2 and R1 are the processors responsible for Apple Vision Pro VR headset being an independent computing device.

From the points above, it is clear why Apple Vision Pro VR headset does not require an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to run. It is not just any other VR headset, it is a pretty powerful standalone computer with a dedicated operating system, multiple processors, and, most importantly, a VR interface. Apple AR/VR headset is a revolutionary device that has the potential to change the way we interact with PC.

Catch up to date with Apple WWDC 2023 reveals here.

