Will you be able to use Apple Vision Pro with spectacles?

Apple Vision Pro was released last week at the World Wide Developers Conference 2023. It is not just an AR/VR headset but a self-sufficient computer with a revolutionary way to interact with it. It is powered by dual Apple M2 and R1 processors. The newly developed VisionOS has also been introduced to take full advantage of the powerful hardware, bringing apps and features from other Apple devices.

If you use prescription glasses and are wondering whether you will be able to use Apple Vision Pro with spectacles, this article will answer all of your questions.

The headset offers users a new web browsing, gaming, content consumption, and video-calling experience. However, users with prescription glasses cannot use it with their spectacles on. But if you wear prescription glasses, don't worry, Apple's got you covered.

How to use Apple Vision Pro with spectacles: Everything we know so far

Due to its comfortable fit, Vision Pro doesn't allow users to wear spectacles under it, and it will also interfere with visual fidelity and the eye-tracking feature. To resolve this issue, Apple has partnered with German lens manufacturer ZEISS to produce interchangeable lenses for this device.

The customized concave and convex power lenses will attach magnetically to the headset to correct the user's vision.

On its official website, Apple mentioned:

“Users with vision correction needs will use ZEISS Optical Inserts to ensure visual fidelity and eye-tracking accuracy,”

Buyers will need valid prescriptions to get these interchangeable lenses. We still don't know if all types of lenses with all the measurements will be available at the time of the initial launch; users will have to adjust a bit.

According to the people who attended the WWDC 2023, Apple also offered prescription ZEISS lenses with the AR/VR headset at the event. They definitely improved the VR experience for people with prescription glasses.

The pricing of the lenses is still unknown, but we already know ZEISS as one of the most costly lens-makers in the market. As for other VR headsets, custom power lenses are available for around $100. But we cannot expect the same for ZEISS lenses. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects these to cost anywhere between $300 to $600 per pair.

This was our article on using Apple Vision Pro with spectacles and everything we know about it so far. Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is available for $3,499. In the near future, we may also see a cheaper version of the same.

Interested buyers will be able to get their hands on the Apple Vision Pro headset and interchangeable ZEISS prescription lenses from next year. By then, we will also get more information about how users can use Apple Vision Pro with spectacles. Till then, the wait continues.

