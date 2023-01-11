"I got high hopes for Toast's team": Sykkuno gives his honest opinion on Disguised Toast's new Valorant team

In a recent livestream, YouTube star Sykkuno gave his two cents about fellow content creator and friend Disguised Toast's new professional Valorant team called DSG. He was elated at finding out that the team had won their first game:

"Toast started a pro Valorant team. So, I tried to find out if they streamed it. I couldn't find it but I found the record and apparently Toast's team, like, two-o'd today in the game they played."

Sykkuno continued his praise for Disguised Toast's team and told his audience that he has high hopes for the team:

"Well, I don't know how many they played but I saw the record and in their first game, they went two and zero. So they're technically absolutely undefeated, like, I got high hopes for Toast's team."

"He is solo funding their entire salaries": Sykkuno wants Disguised Toast's team to keep winning

Sykkuno was playing Valorant with other creators, such as Blaustoise and Natsumii, when the topic of Disguised Toast's professional team came up.

The variety streamer appeared concerned about one thing — the fact that Disguised Toast was solo funding his entire team because they have no sponsors yet. He said:

"So guys, I'm just, I'm just gonna start this off saying I have no idea how much they get paid. What I do know is they haven't announced any sponsors, right? Which means Toast is paying for the whole team, like, on his own. Okay?"

Explaining that even though his fellow creator was rich, funding a whole professional team plus a coach to compete in the VCT Open Qualifiers requires quite a lot of money:

"Which is kind of crazy for sure, that's like a lot, a lot of money. I mean, yeah Toast is fully funding it and I'm just gonna say it, like, Toast's pretty rich, guys. We all know he's pretty loaded... But like he's got six people and he is solo funding their entire salaries."

Sykkuno even hazarded a guess as to how much it would cost and revealed his fear regarding the whole affair. It seems that the streamer is concerned that if DSG does not perform well enough, Disguised Toast might lose hundreds of thousands of dollars:

"I don't know how long they're signed for, but I would not be surprised if he spent, like, several hundred thousand on this. Uh, of his own, like, just purely his own money. No sponsors, he's probably not gonna... I don't know if he'll make his money back."

Sykkuno ended the discussion on a hopeful note, saying that the early signs are good, considering DSG defeated their opponents 2-0:

"But yeah, I hope it does really well because, I mean, he's solo funding it guys. It's a lot of money is all I'm saying and it would feel bad if you spend all that and it doesn't really go well. So, I'm really glad that his team's winning a lot."

Twitter hype for DSG

There have been a lot of Twitter reactions to the announcement of DSG. Here are a few:

DSG have professional Valorant players steel, Exalt, Genghsta, XXiF, and clear as players, with OCEON joining them as a coach. Right now, they have won all four of their VCL: North American Open Qualifier matches, with a 2-0 result in each.

To learn more about Riot Games' overhauled Valorant Champions Tour and local League system, read this article.

