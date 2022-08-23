How did Sykkuno become famous?

Despite changing platforms midway through his streaming career, YouTube phenomenon Sykkuno has continued his rise with an optimistic outlook. The half-Chinese, half-Vietnamese former Twitch streamer who gained immense popularity due to his Among Us livestreams enjoys a massive following on social media.

At the time of writing, his YouTube channel has managed to pull in 2.88 million subscribers, while his Instagram handle has over one million followers.

From starting his streaming journey as a League of Legends streamer on the red video sharing platform to collaborating on Twitch with some of the most high-profile creators in the streaming landscape, including YouTube Queen Valkyrae, Pokimane, PewDiePie, and more, the online star hasn't stopped growing and has come a long way.

That said, here's a look at who the veteran is and an exploration of the wholesome's streamer.

Look at Sykkuno's journey to fame

Before making the big jump to YouTube Gaming, the American was one of the most formidable names in Twitch streaming. All this considering in July 2019, he had just around 16.5k followers on Twitch.

In 2020, after just a year, he managed to pull in 250k followers, blowing up on the Amazon-owned platform with his unique approach to streaming. Surprisingly, the same year, in August, the internet personality breezed past a million followers on Twitch, becoming a notable name in the landscape.

Before switching to YouTube, Sykkuno had already cemented himself as the most beloved content creator on the purple platform, racking over four million followers. But why does everyone adore him?

Everyone's favorite streaming partner

Whether it's Valkyrae, Pokimane, or even Disguised Toast, Sykkuno is undoubtedly one of everyone's favorite streaming partners. Interestingly, his social awkwardness and extremely shy personality make him even more fun to play with.

For example, Valkyrae snapping at him for leaking secretive upcoming projects, only for the social media darling to get visibly nervous live on streams, was a fun moment for viewers.

Unlike the massive majority of streamers, the Twitch powerhouse never seems to get into a heated fight or even an online feud with a fellow streamer.

Since streaming majorly relies on interacting with viewers and fellow collaborators, it's essential to have an engaging yet fun personality. Suffice to say, it's a very rare trait to have these days, especially in today's political/competitive climate.

Different from other streamers

What makes Sykkuno different from other creators is his sweet, laidback, relaxed livestreams. Where many broadcasters nowadays rely mostly on energetic, over-the-top reactions during their broadcasts, his streams are driven by his wholesome yet shy nature, timid approaches to problems, and, of course, the 'sweet-boy image' he immediately gives off.

All in all, the Las Vegas, Nevada, native never seems to have a dull, repetitive livestream, and that's precisely what makes him so famous in current times.

Sykkuno and Among Us

These two go hand in hand, just like bread and butter. In 2020, when Among Us skyrocketed to popularity, Sykkuno's fame saw a massive surge, with his daily streams of the social deduction title attracting massive viewership.

In mid-2020, his Among Us streams were the most popular, with the YouTuber registering almost 5.4 million viewing hours on Twitch alone. Moreover, he also registered a peak viewership of around 104,000, which was extremely impressive.

While Sykkuno has become a prominent face of the streaming industry over the past couple of years, his stats on YouTube have also started showing drastic improvements. That said, the sweet boy image has worked out perfectly for him and will continue to keep him trending in the coming days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer