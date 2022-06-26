“I never said that” - Sykkuno confirms he is not joining Valkyrae for her upcoming Japan trip

YouTube megastar Sykkuno is currently one of the most popular creators in the streaming space and has naturally attracted a lot of attention from viewers throughout his streaming journey on Twitch and YouTube.

However, interestingly, a couple of days ago, a rumor surfaced on the internet claiming that the Among Us sensation will be joining Valkyrae and other OTV members for their upcoming Japan trip.

Unsurprisingly, the GTA RP streamer finally put an end to the rumor. The former Twitch streamer went live on June 25, 2022, for an interactive broadcast. He first talked about his trip to Los Angeles and how he received a warm welcome from everyone.

One thing led to another before Sykkuno took it upon himself to clarify everything regarding the upcoming Japan trip, including all the wild rumors that have been circling around the internet.

Sykkuno revealed that he will not be joining Offline TV's upcoming Japan trip

During his June 25, 2022 live broadcast, Sykkuno took some time off from his usual video game streaming and began interacting with viewers. As he was having a fun chat with his audience, his attention soon turned to one comment asking if he was also tagging along for the upcoming Japan Trip with Valkyrae and others.

Amidst multiple rumors, the YouTuber then confirmed that he will not be joining Valkyrae and other OTV members for their upcoming trip to the land of the rising sun.

He couldn't hold himself back and cleared the air. He noted:

"I don't think so. Where on earth did I ever say I was? I felt kind of weird about that because randomly people are like, you're going to Japan right and I was like no. I never once said that or even hinted at it, so I have no absolutely no idea where that came from. "

Later, one viewer pointed out that Valkyrae confirmed the news during one of her livestreams. To which the streamer defended Rae by stating:

"I don't think she said that and if she did, she's probably wrong, cause I never said that to anybody or even planned on it. But, I 'm pretty sure she didn't say that. She never leaked it yeah, I am pretty sure she didn’t say that because she would definitely know if I was going."

Sykkuno further tried to explain the clip, with a bit more emphasis:

"I don't want to accuse people. Maybe they just read the clickbait title. Okay, didn't watch the clip and that doesn't make them liars that just makes them fall for clickbait titles they shouldn't."

Fans react to Sykkuno's clarification

As expected, fans were left heartbroken following Sykkuno's clarification. Viewers were quick to take to the YouTube comment section to share their disappointment about the GTA RP streamer not joining Valkyrae and other OTV members on the upcoming trip.

Here's what they had to say:

Fans react to big clarification (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

A couple of days ago, Rachel "Valkyrae" revealed that she will be going on a week-long summer Japan trip with other OTV members.

Now with Sykkuno out of the picture, it will be interesting to see who from the widely popular creator group will join Valkyrae for this much-awaited trip.

