"I am very happy to participate in this Fighters Showdown" DRX Knee talks about visiting India, Tekken 8, and more (Exclusive)

As a seasoned veteran of the Tekken franchise, Bae "Knee" Jae-Min has earned his reputation as the best Bryan player in the world. He has honed his skills in the fighting game for over a decade, participating professionally in some of the biggest tournaments across the globe. With over three EVO championships under his name, Knee has been considered by many Tekken enthusiasts as their role model.

We had the opportunity to interview the three-time EVO champion regarding his future visit to India during Fighter Showdown, 2023. He seems thrilled about the event and talks about Tekken 8, its character expectations, and more.

DRX Knee opens up about Indian Tekken players and more

Q. Is this your first time coming to India? If so, how do you feel about visiting the country for the Fighters Showdown?

Knee: This would be my first visit to India, and I am really looking forward to it.

As for the Tekken World Tour (TWT), I believe it is the first time India will host it, and I am excited to participate in the Fighters Showdown.

Q: Outside of the Fighters Showdown, is there anything you would like to do in India? It can be anything you want to eat or places you want to visit.

Knee: I have not looked into it, and I do not have any idea about the place. However, everyone who has visited India has told me that their food is delicious.

That said, I would like to try anything apart from street food.

Q: From the Tekken World Tour to EVO, you have been to some of the biggest stages of Tekken. On the contrary, what are your expectations from the Fighters Showdown?

Knee: Honestly, I haven't watched any tournaments in India, so I have no idea how big the professional atmosphere would feel.

Considering that it will be the first TWT in India, it is likely to be a fantastic event.

Q: Are there any players you are interested in matching up with, and what experience do you have with players in this region?

Knee: I have played against Loveneet and Tejan from India. Both of them were strong players, and I believe the Tekken players from India would be highly skilled.

Q: Considering how difficult it is to grow as a professional in fighting games, what advice would you provide to players from India who want to pursue Tekken as their career path?

Knee: A career as a professional gamer is one of the most attractive jobs since gamers can travel to many countries to participate in different tournaments and connect with numerous people.

However, this is not an easy path unless you have outstanding skills. In my opinion, it is important to win TWT or other major leagues to let the world know about your existence. This is a rough road, but if you like Tekken, I will be cheering for you.

Q: Bryan has been one of your signature picks in early Tekken 7. Will you play him in Tekken 8, and which other characters do you want to be added to the game?

Knee: Of course, Bryan has always been my main character, and I hope that he will be a strong unit in Tekken 8.

I also want Bruce to be added to the game since he is a popular character that is also fun to play. It is surprising how the character has not been added to Tekken 8, but I hope to see him in the title.

Q: On the topic of Tekken 8, which other characters are you excited about picking up and why?

Knee: The character would be Hwoarang. He looked so magnificent in his trailer that I totally fell in love with him.

It will look cool if I play Hwoarang since he is from Korea like I am.

Q: You have also played quite a bit of Geese Howard against veterans such as JDCR, Anakin, and Low High. Would you like to see such strong 2D characters added to Tekken 8? What is your opinion on them?

Knee: I have played with Geese or Akuma to win matches in the tournament. They have excellent move sets to use to get easy victories.

Q: Arslan Ash recently moved to America to learn more about Street Fighter 6. What are your thoughts on transitioning to the new game? Would you like to pick up SF 6 on a professional level as well?

Knee: No, I do not want to pick up any other games aside from Tekken.

I have played the SF series, but it was not as exciting as Tekken. In my personal opinion, the latter requires a higher level of hit-box sense, psychological warfare, combo skills, and more when compared to the former.

Q: The Modern Control of Street Fighter 6 has stirred up quite a debate on how anyone can execute a complex move by sacrificing vital super attacks. What is your take on the simplified control type, and how do you think it impacts the overall experience of a newcomer?

Knee: The fighting game has a high learning curve that is not so easy for beginners, which is why the modern combat system came out.

In my opinion, it helps a lot for newcomers to play easily. When anyone plays the game for the first time, they should find it enjoyable. I think people can feel the same way about the title when they get easier controls.

When Knee is not busy with tournaments, you can catch him streaming on Twitch or head to his Youtube channel to watch his gameplay highlights.

