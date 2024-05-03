"I hate this game!": Sketch smashes his controller in rage after dying in AT&T Annihilator Cup Fortnite tournament

A clip of Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" is going viral on social media for the way he smashed his controller on his table after dying in-game at the AT&T Annihilator Cup Fortnite event. For those unaware, several top Twitch and YouTube content creators are participating in the weekly event hosted by AT&T, which started on May 2, 2024.

Sketch is primarily known for playing sports games, such as Madden, on stream and occasionally dipping his toes in shooters like Rainbow Six Siege with fellow Twitch star Jynxzi.

However, during the AT&T Annihilator Cup Fortnite tournament, it looked like he was not prepared to face players like Lirik, who decimated him promptly. Upon his defeat, the streamer shouted at the screen, claiming he wanted to play the game and did not want to die. He then hit his controller on his streaming setup in frustration and said:

"Not again! No, please I want to play! I hate this game, I really don't like this game."

Sketch flies into a rage after dying in Fortnite at the hands of Lirik in AT&T Annihilator Cup

Expand Tweet

The AT&T Annhilator Cup is a yearly competition featuring four video games. Top Twitch streamers and YouTubers are usually the participants. This year, the first event was Fortnite, and a new UEFN map was also added to the game to commemorate the occasion.

With a $250,0000 prize pool, many streamers take the tournament quite seriously, with fans from all over the world tuning in to watch their favorite content creator. Naturally, not everyone excels at every game, and considering how some of the very best people in the esports comunity are involved, some matchups can be quite one-sided.

As mentioned, Sketch was having difficulty playing the first AT&T Annhilator Cup event. In one match, he died immediately after landing from the battle bus. Like many gamers, he decided to take it out on his controller and repeteadly hit the table with it.

After throwing away the controller, Sketch walked away to vent his rage and eventually decided to sit back down and retract his words about hating Fortnite. He also noted that he could not afford to damage the keyboard as it was the only he had on hand:

"Actually I love this game. I love everything about this game. One keyboard, make sure it's okay."

Sketch will have to wait a full week, until May 9, 2024, to get an opportunity to avenge his loss against Lirik. All pariticpants will re-convene next Thursday to compete in League of Legends.