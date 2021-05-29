"I hope Battlegrounds Mobile India returns soon": Free Fire content creator Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) on BGMI release, favorite streamer, FFWS, and more

From having a part-time job to gaining 10 million subscribers on YouTube, Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, is one of the most renowned personalities in the Free Fire community.

In this 10 million special article, Amitbhai takes us through the ups and downs of his journey, his thoughts on the Free Fire community, and the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: So, how do you feel about hitting the 10 million mark? Tell us a bit about your journey and experiences with the same.

Amitbhai: I'm at a loss for words. I achieved 10 million subs with lots of ups and downs. I never imagined I'd reach this milestone just two to three years after starting my YouTube channel. At the time, I was also working part-time, so I used to make videos at home and post them at the office.

I recall an incident where everyone used to get a bonus during Durga Pooja, but I didn't because I hadn't completed one year at work. I didn't like this concept, which led me to leave my job out of frustration. I started playing Free Fire and posting content based on it and quickly had 100K subs, which is when I notified my family about YouTube.

I am in a good space now and would like to try out more and more new games. Until now, I'd only played a few games like Free Fire, GTA, and Minecraft, but this year, I'd like to broaden my horizons.

Q: Tell us a bit about your school days.

Amitbhai: I got 65 percent in 10th grade and 75 percent in 12th grade, so I was basically an ordinary student. I am not in touch with many of my classmates; everyone is doing well in different fields.

I went to three different schools, one until fifth grade, another till tenth grade, then 11th and 12th grade at another school, before heading to college. I had a lot of friends, but I don't know where they are now.

Q: With the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India just around the corner, what are your thoughts on Krafton's special Indian title?

Amitbhai: PUBG Mobile has been teasing its return for a long time, and with all of the hype surrounding the game, I'm eager to get my hands on it.

I genuinely hope that the game returns soon, as the Indian gaming community had reached a high point, with PUBG Mobile making a significant contribution. Still, the title was suddenly banned, causing a setback for everyone.

As a creator, when I consider fellow creators in the PUBG Mobile community, I notice that their channel growth has slowed or has begun to dwindle.

With the game's return only for the Indians, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India, everyone affected will have another chance to bounce back.

Q. Who is your favorite PUBG Mobile content creator?

Amitbhai: I genuinely enjoy Ronodeep "Rawknee" Dasgupta's content and was inspired to create my channel after watching him.

Q. What impact do you think the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India will have on Free Fire?

Amit Bhai: As far as I can tell, there won't be much of an impact on Free Fire because the audience of PUBG Mobile either migrated to COD Mobile or other games during the ban or quit playing altogether.

Thus, there won't be much of an impact on Garena's title as both games look similar but are very different in terms of game style/playability.

