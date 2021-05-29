Free Fire and PUBG Mobile players react to potential ban by Bangladesh government

In a new development, it has appeared that PUBG Mobile and Free Fire might face bans in Bangladesh. A publication known as Daily Manab Zamin has stated that the country's Ministry of Education and Home Affairs has suggested a ban on these battle royale titles.
The reason is mentioned as addiction towards PUBG Mobile and Free Fire amongst the teenagers and younger audience in Bangladesh. Readers can click here to read their report.
This news has left players of both the games from the Asian country shocked and disheartened. This article looks at a few of their reactions regarding this news of the suspension of these titles.
Fans react to the possible ban of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile in Bangladesh
Here are a few reactions from fans about the potential ban on the two titles:
Meanwhile, professional esports caster, PAiN FyXs, gave his reaction to the same via an Instagram story:
For players, it could be a significant setback if bans on their beloved games are enforced.
Additionally, the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association has called for action against both games regarding their addictive nature. The president of the organization was quoted as saying:
"While we are relentlessly working to get the next generation of young people to have access to high-speed internet, the next generation has gone astray by abusing technology, which has made us think."
The report further specified that the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications would try and prevent other alternative means like VPNs. On top of that, to avoid an adverse reaction, they've said that adequate steps will be taken for shutting down the BR titles in an orderly and healthy manner.
