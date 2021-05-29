Free Fire and PUBG Mobile players react to potential ban by Bangladesh government

In a new development, it has appeared that PUBG Mobile and Free Fire might face bans in Bangladesh. A publication known as Daily Manab Zamin has stated that the country's Ministry of Education and Home Affairs has suggested a ban on these battle royale titles.

The reason is mentioned as addiction towards PUBG Mobile and Free Fire amongst the teenagers and younger audience in Bangladesh. Readers can click here to read their report.

This news has left players of both the games from the Asian country shocked and disheartened. This article looks at a few of their reactions regarding this news of the suspension of these titles.

Also read: Two more PUBG Mobile YouTubers called out for racial remarks towards MLA as Battlegrounds Mobile India release draws closer, Bollywood celebrities react as well

Fans react to the possible ban of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile in Bangladesh

Here are a few reactions from fans about the potential ban on the two titles:

A snippet from the comment section of Free Fire Bangladesh

A snippet from the comment section of Free Fire Bangladesh

A snippet from the comment section of Free Fire Bangladesh

At the request of the Ministry of Education @PUBG and #FreeFire games are finally being banned in Bangladesh. -Source: @DailyManabzamin.



Thanks Ministry of Education. Hopefully, all the games that will ruin the future of boys and girls will be banned. — Jahidul Alam (@GnsJahid) May 29, 2021

Protect children, teenagers and youth from destruction by bannning from free fire game in Bangladesh.



বাংলাদেশের ফ্রি ফায়ার গেম নিষিদ্ধ করে শিশু, কিশোর ও যুবকদের ধ্বংসের হাত থেকে রক্ষা করুন।। — Mostak Ahmad (@MostakA01753862) May 29, 2021

#FreeFire #PUBG



boycott Free Fire & PUBG from Bangladesh. #BDTwitterUser — 𝐀 𝐑 𝐈 𝐘 𝐀 𝐍 (@SohelAriyann) May 29, 2021

Why pubg mobile ban in Bangladesh why😭😭😭 — Shîfá Aktér (@Lolipop05607522) May 29, 2021

Alhamdulillah 💜💜💜

Popular free-fire and pubg games are being stopped from Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/aX0dkJKnkX — Akhirul Islam (@Sojib27426) May 29, 2021

Meanwhile, professional esports caster, PAiN FyXs, gave his reaction to the same via an Instagram story:

His Instagram story

For players, it could be a significant setback if bans on their beloved games are enforced.

Also read: PUBG Mobile influencer Maxtern seemingly reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India release date, and it matches Ghatak's hint

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile could face a ban

Additionally, the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association has called for action against both games regarding their addictive nature. The president of the organization was quoted as saying:

"While we are relentlessly working to get the next generation of young people to have access to high-speed internet, the next generation has gone astray by abusing technology, which has made us think."

The report further specified that the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications would try and prevent other alternative means like VPNs. On top of that, to avoid an adverse reaction, they've said that adequate steps will be taken for shutting down the BR titles in an orderly and healthy manner.

Also read: The controversy surrounding PUBG Mobile stars GTX Preet, Paras Singh, 420op, and Battlegrounds Mobile India explained