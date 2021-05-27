The controversy surrounding PUBG Mobile stars GTX Preet, Paras Singh, 420op, and Battlegrounds Mobile India explained

Recently, a controversy around Battlegrounds Mobile India has been brewing as some PUBG Mobile content creators have made inappropriate and racist remarks towards Ninong Ering, an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

On May 22nd, 2021, Ering wrote a letter to the Indian Prime Minister and Home Minister in which he requested a ban on Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to Ering, the game poses a significant threat to the security of India and the privacy of its citizens.

This did not go down well with PUBG Mobile's fans in the country, and many criticized the politician over it. However, some of them crossed a line and threw racially charged epithets at MLA from Arunachal Pradesh.

PUBG Mobile stars GTX Preet, Paras Singh, 420op knee-deep in controversy

The controversy began after a YouTuber who goes by the name of Paras Singh uploaded a video to his channel. While looking at Ering’s profile picture, Singh said,

"I don’t think he is an Indian.”

Later in the video, while looking at Ering’s Twitter banner, he said,

“I don’t think any of them are Indian. I haven’t met anyone from Arunachal Pradesh, but maybe they all look like this.”

As a result of the statement, the YouTuber was booked under the following sections 124A/153A/505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Singh later posted an apology video in which he stated that such a mistake would not be repeated. A video of his mother requesting people forgive her son for his actions was also uploaded.

Meanwhile, in a statement given to EastMojo, Ering said:

“He is free to point out mistakes if any, but the racist remarks are serious and something which needs re-thinking.”

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khan, condemned these remarks and said that the police had initiated legal action.

📌Social media account of the person is being thoroughly investigated for details about his activities.

📌Technical resources are being employed to gather his current whereabouts.

Use of Social media should be with due caution and any infringement will lead to action as per law. — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 24, 2021

A day after this incident, two videos of GTX Preet and 420 Gaming or 420op surfaced in which they threw racist slurs at Ering.

GTX Preet, in one of his live streams, while answering a question posted by a fan, stated that the politician is Chinese. At the same time, 420 Gaming was heard saying that his name was Chinese.

People fumed over such misdeeds of famous PUBG Mobile influencers, and many have demanded strict action against them.

Speaking to a correspondent for Northeast Now, Ering said legal action would be taken against PUBG Mobile YouTubers. He said,

“We are trying to ascertain the identities of the two YouTubers. Once we establish their identities, we will approach the Crime Branch of Arunachal Pradesh Police and lodge a complaint.”

Both YouTubers have uploaded apology videos. Shivamm Raghav, aka 420op, said in the video,

"I have realized my mistake, and I am really sorry if the words have hurt anyone. I never intended to hurt the sentiments and feelings of any one of you. I promise you guys that I won't do such a thing again. I've always been against racism, and I hope you'll forgive me."

Meanwhile, GTX Preet, in a video titled "I am sorry," sought forgiveness for his statements. Readers can check out the full apology video below:

