"I do not know what to say": Kyedae stuns Nmplol with a joke about her cancer "thriving"

Nick "Nmplol" was stunned into silence after popular Valorant streamer Kyedae Shymko hopped into his chat on his most recent stream and made a pretty dark joke about her cancer.

Nick was pretty excited to see her in the chat and after initial pleasantries and giving her a VIP role, asked how she was doing. The Valorant streamer's answer shocked the OTK member:

"Oh, she says, 'Things are great, the cancer is thriving.'"

For those unaware, the dark joke is a reference to her recent leukemia diagnosis and Shymko has been quite upfront about using humor to deal with the disease. However, Nmplol was not prepared for such a joke and could only say:

"Oh my god! Uh, well. I do not know what to say."

Nmplol invites Kyedae to the next OTK Gameday on popular demand

The Just Chatting streamer was quite surprised to find the Valorant Streamer of the Year in his chat and inquired about the timezone she was in and her health. He asked:

"Yo, what's up Kyedae! Oh my god. Isn't it really early for you? Or really late depending on if you're going to bed? Everyone say hello. How are you doing, hope everything is good."

Nmplol was clearly taken aback by her sudden appearance but was quite happy with her presence, promptly giving her the VIP role in the chat:

"Yeah, well, this is crazy. I've never seen a yellow name getting added like this in chat, this is crazy. 'VIP'? Yeah sure, let's do that."

Readers should note that Kyeadae has been using dark humor to cope with the mental and physical stress of getting a cancer diagnosis and has talked about it at length in her livestreams. So the dark joke about her leukemia "thriving" is quite in character for her.

However, Nmplol was clearly uncomfortable and changed the subject:

"It was good seeing you at the Streamer Awards, it really was good seeing you for sure."

With OTK's previous Gameday such a success, it was only a matter of time before fans spammed the chat to ask her about joining for the next iteration of the event and Nmplol enthusiastically obliged by offering to fly her out to Austin, Texas. He stated:

"Kyedae for Gameday? If she wants to come play, she is more than welcome. Oh speaking of Gameday, I think we are gonna play Kick-ball next to next weekend, so we can, uh, fly you down Kyedae if you want to kick some balls. You know, super fun. No pressure, yeah, it's going to be awesome."

Reddit reacts to Kyedae's dark humor

The clip of Nmplol reading out the joke gained quite some traction among the Redditors of r/LivestreamFail. Here are a few reactions:

OTK Gamedays are fun events organized by the organization where they invite other streamers to come and participate in games such as basketball and football. The IRL event received praise from the fanbase and Nmplol's viewers were clearly keen on Kyedae's participation in the next one.

