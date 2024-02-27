"I did not know that slide-tackling a legend is bad" - IShowSpeed claims to have apologized to Kaká following his controversial tackle

On February 27, 2024, YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted a desktop livestream. While interacting with his audience, he reacted to a video of his controversial tackle on Kaká during the Match For Hope charity game. Providing details about the incident, the streamer claimed to have apologized to the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Stating that he "didn't know" that slide-tackling was "wrong," the Ohio native remarked:

"Chat... I apologized for doing this s**t. Okay? I did not know, I promise you. I did not know slide tackle - okay, y'all can spam Ls. I did not know slide-tackling was wrong. I did not know that slide-tackling a legend is bad, bro. I thought... okay, all right. Yeah guys, spam L."

"Everybody was getting mad at me for slide-tackling Kaká" - IShowSpeed addresses the community about his contentious tackle at the Match For Hope charity game

During the broadcast, IShowSpeed told his audience to give him a chance to explain why he decided to tackle Kaká at the Match For Hope charity game. He acknowledged the criticism of his actions and claimed he was unaware that slide-tackling was considered disrespectful.

The YouTuber said:

"Guys, let me explain! Let me explain. Yes, spam the Ls. Chat, I know, bro. Everybody was getting mad at me for slide-tackling Kaká. Bro, y'all got to understand, chat. I just started playing football a year ago. I did not know that's, like, disrespectful - slide-tackling."

IShowSpeed added that he did not intend to target Kaká's legs:

"Bro, I wasn't going for his legs. I thought I got all ball. I thought it was a clean tackle, bro. Chat, I'm sorry. I already told Kaká, 'I'm sorry, bro.'"

The 19-year-old also said he and Kaká were on good terms, referring to the footballer as his "Brazilian brother":

"Chat, me and Kaká are cool, bro. Me and Kaká are cool. We literally talked after the game, bro. Chat, it's not even like that. Kaká is my boy, bro! You've got to understand that, bro. He's my Brazilian brother, bro. We literally talked even during the game, bro. You feel what I'm saying, chat? We're cool. Me and Kaká are cool, bro."

Fans react to the streamer's address

IShowSpeed's address about his tackle against Kaká has received significant traction on X. Here's what fans had to say about it:

According to X user @DanielO15271366, Kaká shouldn't have accepted IShowSpeed's apology. Meanwhile, user @omarr2k was relieved to see that no one was injured during the football match.