"That was a very dangerous tackle" - Netizens unhappy with IShowSpeed's tackle against Kaká at Match For Hope charity game

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" seems to be under scrutiny following his actions during yesterday's (February 23, 2024) Match For Hope charity game. Specifically, around the 27th minute of the match, viewers saw the streamer aggressively pursuing Kaká, who had the ball, and executing a potentially hazardous tackle, resulting in a collision with Kaká's ankle.

Going in directly with studs first during a tackle can pose a potential risk of injury to the player involved. In a standard match, such a tackle could have warranted a red card. Fortunately, Kaká emerged uninjured and could continue playing.

However, many netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the sight of the rash tackle. Netizens criticized the streamer for his reckless actions. One user remarked:

"I understand that his character is being re**rded, but that was a very dangerous tackle. Can he just be himself for once?"

IShowSpeed almost injured Kaká with his rash tackle

IShowSpeed didn't have the most successful outing during the Match For Hope charity game. Despite playing for Team Chunkz, the streamer missed several golden opportunities in front of the goal, ultimately affecting his performance.

One of the major talking points arose when the streamer directed a particularly rash tackle from behind, leading with his studs and directly targeting Kaká's ankles. Fortunately, the player emerged unharmed, though the referee penalized the tackle with a foul and a yellow card. Watch the clip here:

A fan later shared a close-up of the tackle, showing its potentially harmful and injurious nature. Here's a screenshot of the clip:

Those familiar with the streamer will recognize that these tackles aren't unfamiliar with his play style. In the Sidemen Charity Match 2022, the streamer executed a comparable tackle on fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI." Watch the clip here:

Fans react to the clip

Seeing IShowSpeed's rash tackle naturally prompted critical comments from online and footballing communities. Here are some of them:

Here are some other reactions:

Despite the rash tackle on Kaka, IShowSpeed had an eventful evening, encompassing some banter-filled moments with Drogba and missed opportunities on the field.