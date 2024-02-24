Top 5 IShowSpeed moments from Match For Hope: Kissing Roberto Carlos' foot, tackling Kaka, banter with Didier Drogba, and more

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was one of the content creators who participated in the February 23 football charity game- Match For Hope in Qatar. The star-studded matchup featured big names from the footballing world, including legendary players such as Robert Carlos, Didier Drogba, Kaka, and David Villa, with Arsene Wenger coaching Darren's team.

Known for his chaotic energy on the field, IShowSpeed has proven to be quite the entertaining player during the Sidemen Charity matches he participated in over the last two years. Naturally, Darren's time at Match For Hope also had some viral moments. In case you missed some of them, here is a list of the top five moments from the livestream.

Five of IShowSpeed's most viral moments from the Match For Hope

1) IShowSpeed takes down Kaka from behind in a "crazy" tackle

Expand Tweet

One of the most viral moments featuring the YouTube streamer involved him tackling the Ballon d'Or-winning Brazilian footballer Kaka from behind, committing what was clearly a foul. The whole stadium started booing after the foul, and the referee penalized IShowSpeed by showing him a yellow card.

Expand Tweet

Even the commentators were dumbfounded at the streamer's tackle on Kaka, with one of them saying:

"To have the audacity to slide tackle one of the greatest players of all time from behind. You either have to be very very brave, or very crazy."

2) Missed an open goal and apologized to captain Eden Hazard

Expand Tweet

After coming onto the pitch around 20 minutes into the match, IShowSpeed was presented with a golden opportunity to score after Eden Hazard passed him the ball with the goal wide open in front of him. However, the YouTuber missed, disappointing himself, his teammates, and the fans in the process.

Expand Tweet

However, the streamer did take it to heart and apologized to Eden Hazard during half-time in the locker room. Hazard appeared to be quite chill, but IShowSpeed apologized regardless, saying:

"My fault bro. I know but it was wide open, bro. I am sorry. "

After exchanging some words, the two hugged it out.

3) Roberto Carlos confronts IShowSpeed after poor performance

Expand Tweet

There was no doubt that the YouTuber did not perform very well in the first half, and while his captain may have been quite chill about the situation, Roberto Carlos was not so easy to please. The famed defender came up to the streamer, confronted him in the locker room, and gave him some advice:

"What happened? Sorry for what. Control and shoot."

Easing up after seeing the 19-year-old in distress over missing the goal, Robert Carlos went on to praise him for his fast pace:

"You're fast, you're fast. Control and shoot."

4) Kissing Roberto Carlos's legs for good luck

Expand Tweet

The streamer is known for doing a lot of shenanigans on camera. After having a meeting with the legendary Roberto Carlos before the match, he decided to kiss his legs when the assistant coaches were showing some football technicalities.

The former World Cup-winning Brazilian defender burst out laughing while the YouTuber got down and kissed parts of his legs, making for quite a comical scene for the viewers.

5) The YouTuber asked Didier Drogba if he was Pogba's father

Expand Tweet

Perhaps one of the funniest interactions of the Match for Hope happened after IShowSpeed asked Didier Drogba if he was Pogba's father. For the non-football fans, Drogba is from Côte d'Ivoire while Pogba is a French player of Guinean heritage.

The fact that the streamer even came up and asked that question clearly amused Didier Drogba, who laughed it off and joked about how he is a brother to him.

Honorable Mention: Giving Arsene Wenger Advice

Expand Tweet

Yet another moment that caught the eyes of fans and viewers occurred when IShowSpeed had the gall to come up and advise Arsene Wenger about football tactics. To his credit, the former Arsenal manager was quite keen on hearing what the YouTuber had to say and gave him some advice in return.

However, it probably did not help much, as the streamer ended up not scoring a single goal throughout the Match For Hope.