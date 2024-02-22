"Hopefully I can play": An injured IShowSpeed talks about the upcoming Match for Hope charity football game in Qatar

Darren "IShowSpeed" expressed his desire to play in the upcoming Match for Hope, which is a charity football game being held in Qatar, focused on supporting Education Above All (EAA). This comes after a recent knee injury left the streamer seemingly unable to walk without crutches.

The match is all set to be a star-studded affair, with many big celebrities, including influencers, creators, and former professionals, gracing the pitch. As the streamer appeared in a promotional video, he was asked about his involvement in the match:

"Speed, are you ready for tomorrow?"

To which he replied:

"Yup, we'll see. Hopefully I can play, we'll see."

"He walks normally but also has crutches" - Fans react as IShowSpeed talks about his participation in the upcoming Match for Hope in Qatar

Expand Tweet

Darren recently appeared at the Qatar Tennis Foundation in crutches following his knee injury, which he sustained in Brazil after a botched signature backflip. The streamer had also uploaded a picture of his knees on X, talking about his inability to walk or bend the knee.

IShowSpeed is expected to participate in the upcoming charity game, which features many ex-pros such as Brazilian icons Kaká, FIFA World Cup winners Roberto Carlos and Spain's David Villa, and Chelsea legends Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba. Coupled with that, it includes various celebrities like Grime rapper Aitch, YouTuber Yung Filly, and Angry Ginge, amongst many others.

The event is intended to raise funds for Education Above All (EAA), a charitable foundation for children who have no access to proper schooling or educational facilities. The match will take place on February 23, 2024, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, which also hosted a few games during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Fans were curious about the extent of IShowSpeed's injury, with many believing that the streamer could walk normally but wore crutches nonetheless. Some believed it to be a "promotion stunt":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed is often seen collaborating with other streamers and content creators. Recently, as Kai Cenat and Darren appeared together during a stream at the Power Slap event, he was the victim of a practical joke by Russian prankster Vitaly, who fooled him into believing he was a security guard and had him take a sobriety test. Notably, Darren seemed not to recognize who Vitaly was.