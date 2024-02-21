"You tore something, go to the doctor" - Fans concerned as IShowSpeed claims he's unable to walk or bend his legs

On February 20, 2024, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his alternate X handle, @ronaldobetter07, to seek his community's assistance. The content creator posted a picture of his legs and stated that he was unable to walk or bend. Sharing more details about the matter, the 19-year-old tweeted:

"Can anybody tell me what I have? I can't walk or I can’t bend it, I only can bend in, like, a 180 obtuse angle."

The social media update has attracted significant traction, leaving several fans concerned. X user @IShowSpeed_Live urged the YouTuber to see a doctor, adding:

"You tore something... go to the doctor."

Expand Tweet

"Looks like MCL and that's where most of your swelling is" - Fans react as IShowSpeed shares a picture of his injured legs

Expand Tweet

Darren Watkins Jr., better known as "IShowSpeed," is one of the most popular live streamers on YouTube, with over 23 million subscribers on his primary channel. He is best known for his Just Chatting and IRL streams, and on February 19, 2024, he surprised fans by hosting a special broadcast from Brazil.

A moment from the livestream went viral when Darren appeared to injure himself during a dance battle with Vinicius "Boca De 09." After performing his iconic backflip, the Ohio native collapsed to the ground, later claiming that he "broke" his knee.

On February 20, 2024, the YouTube star posted an image of his legs on his alternate X handle and requested help from his community. His friend and cameraman Slipz replied, asking why IShowSpeed had removed the "brace":

The streamer's cameraman and friend told him to "put the brace back" (Image via @ronaldobetter07)

The streamer's response to this was:

The streamer's response to Slipz's tweet (Image via @ronaldobetter07/X)

X user @JuiceWRLDsGUN remarked that Darren's backflips "caught up to him":

X user @JuiceWRLDsGUN's comment (Image via @ronaldobetter07/X)

One community member wished the YouTuber a speedy recovery:

Expand Tweet

One fan speculated that Darren had a "knee inflammation":

X user @Newoah_'s comment (Image via @ronaldobetter07/X)

On the other hand, @MufcPoni believed that IShowSpeed had torn his MCL (medial collateral ligament). They added:

"So Speed, you've got four ligaments that hold your knee together: ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) at the front, PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) on the back, MCL on the right side, and LCL (lateral collateral ligament) on the left side. From the video of you doing a backflip and getting hurt, looks like MCL and that's where most of your swelling is. Could be a tear."

X user @MufcPoni's comment (Image via @ronaldobetter07/X)

Here are some more notable comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time IShowSpeed's antics resulted in some injury. On August 27, 2024, the content creator jumped and crashed into his setup while celebrating reaching 20 million subscribers. As the stream faded to black, Darren was heard wheezing, and someone immediately dialed 911.