"Shut your fat head a*s up!" - IShowSpeed enraged as KSI sternly denies calling him by FaceTime on livestream

During a livestream on February 8, 2024, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" expressed some rather strong sentiments towards fellow content creator Olajide "JJ," popularly known as KSI. For those unaware, on February 7, 2024, KSI held his first livestream on the Google-owned platform in years.

While interacting with his audience, fans requested that KSI contact IShowSpeed via FaceTime. The professional boxer denied the request, saying he would not give the Ohio native his phone number.

IShowSpeed was taken aback after hearing this and exclaimed:

"Wow! Bro, KSI, shut your fat head a*s up, bro!"

Expand Tweet

KSI explains why he wouldn't give IShowSpeed his number after fans ask him to call on livestream, latter reacts

IShowSpeed and KSI are two of the most popular YouTube personalities who are also close friends. They have a friendly rivalry and frequently exchange banter on social media and during IRL livestreams.

For instance, on July 1, 2023, KSI posted a photo of himself in front of Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or awards. The Briton poked fun at IShowSpeed, who is a die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo supporter, by asking him how many Ballon d'Or awards the Portuguese football legend has.

He posted:

Expand Tweet

The 19-year-old was seemingly unhappy with the post and responded by leaking KSI's phone number. His response has now been deleted from X. This was reportedly the third time IShowSpeed had leaked KSI's phone number on the internet.

During a livestream on February 7, 2024, fans asked KSI to contact the recently unbanned Twitch personality via FaceTime call. He denied the request and explained why he would not give the YouTuber his phone number, saying:

"'FaceTime Speed.' Hell no! (The streamer chuckles) I am not giving him my number. I gave him my number last time and I was unable to use one of my sim cards. Two of my sim cards! So... yeah."

IShowSpeed expressed his displeasure at the 30-year-old's comments, saying:

"You've got a f**king... you've got a googly head, you f**king - big f**king DragonBall Z head piece of... man, (get) the f**k out of here, bro."

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time the YouTube star has commented on KSI's hairline. On December 13, 2023, a 32-second video went viral on X, in which IShowSpeed burst out laughing after KSI took off his bandana.