"Bro is Megamind" - IShowSpeed mocking KSI's hairline sparks riot of fan roasts

KSI recently appeared on IShowSpeed's YouTube live-stream before their scheduled unsanctioned boxing match on December 15. The two social media stars are set to participate in a sparring session after bantering each other online for weeks. Their sparring will be streamed live for charity.

During the YouTube stream, the Englishman took off a bandana to show IShowSpeed his forehead as part of a long-running joke. The American YouTuber made a hyperbolic effort to stifle his laughter but eventually burst out in guffaws.

After @HappyPunch posted a clip from the stream on X, fans and followers of the two immensely popular online stars flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts. Many piled on with their own jokes about KSI's forehead.

The KSI vs. IShowSpeed boxing match will stream live on the American influencer's YouTube channel for free. As per Dexerto, the stream will begin on Friday, December 15, at 4 AM GMT / 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT.

KSI discusses "harassment" allegations after Tommy Fury loss, open for a rematch against 'TNT'

KSI recently discussed his boxing match against Tommy Fury and revealed that he was open to a rematch. The two Englishmen went head to head in the square circle in October to settle a long-running rivalry. After six uneventful rounds, Fury got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

The judges' scoring proved controversial, with KSI slamming them for being partial and robbing him of a victory. Considering that Fury was deducted a point for illegal blows, many concurred with the YouTuber's claims. However, the PBA rejected the SIDEMEN star's appeal and stayed the result.

In the aftermath, the Brit came under fire for allegedly encouraging his fans to harass Tommy Fury via social media. He seemingly asked them to bombard his feed with posts about his victory not being a clear one.

In a recent episode of the SIDECAST show, 'JJ' addressed the allegations and revealed his future plans. He said:

"I feel like I want him to be reminded that publicly he didn't win that fight. And I guess people are like, 'You should let go, you lost the fight... I don't think there's an audience for him... I would be down, yeah. I'd be the biggest fight he'll ever have."

