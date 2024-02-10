"Vitaly’s ego in shambles" - Fans react as IShowSpeed fails to recognize the Russian prankster at Power Slap event

Notorious Kick prankster Vitaly, also known as VitalyzdTv on YouTube found himself in an awkward position when he attempted to trick Darren "IShowSpeed" into believing that he was a security guard at an event. However, Speed simply did not know who he was.

This incident took place at the recent Power Slap League 6 event held at the Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas on February 9, 2024. Vitaly was one of the many streamers present at the scene, namely Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, Sneako, and IShowSpeed.

Reacting to the situation, user @conscious___ speculated how the prankster must be feeling after he meets with Speed:

"Vitaly’s ego in shambles after that."

"Well that’s embarrassing" - Fans react as IShowSpeed gets pranked by Vitaly but fails to recognize him

Vitaly is known for his practical jokes and has taken part in a variety of challenges in his videos. As such, he has also been involved in several controversies, including feuds with other streamers. One such event occurred as he pranked fellow Kick creator N3on and his girlfriend Sam Frank, which led to a series of events nearly leading to Sam's arrest.

In his stream on February 9, 2024, the creator played the role of a security guard and subsequently tried to prank Darren. In a clip of the interaction uploaded by @DramaAlert on X, the prankster could be seen waiting for Speed to come to him. As Darren walked up to Vitaliy, the latter held an object before him. When asked what it was, the prankster said:

"Breathalyzer. Blow it. You've been drinking? (Darren replies in the negative) Alright, you're good."

Kai Cenat, who was right behind Speed then comes up to the Russian streamer and recognizes him instantly. He states the following while dabbing up the prankster and hugging him:

"Bro, he's pranking you!"

As Darren still did not realize who he was, the prankster tried to explain to him that he had collaborated with Adin before, adding to Darren's continued confusion:

"We catch p*dos with Adin. We caught p*dos with Adin, he doesn't know, he's confused."

Netizens were amused by the interaction, and many users suspected that some damage was inflicted on the prankster's ego after Speed couldn't recognize him:

"Well that’s embarrassing."

Many compared the popularity of the two and shared their opinions regarding their relative prominence in the streaming community:

Some more prominent reactions include:

Addressing the streamer's presence at the event, Power Slap and UFC CEO Dana White called Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and IShowSpeed "the most powerful people on the internet," with varying reactions from netizens