"Can't believe this is happening" - Fans react as Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed's interaction with Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger goes viral

Fans have reacted to a hilarious moment between IShowSpeed, who is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Arsenal's legendary coach Arsene Wenger.

It happened during the charity football match between Team Aboflah and Team Chunkz. The game, called "Match for Hope," was played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, one of the venues of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The match brought together content creators and football legends to raise money for educational charities.

The lineups for both sides included legendary players like Roberto Carlos, Eden Hazard, David Villa, Kaka, Claude Makelele, Didier Drogba and Tim Cahill. While Antonio Conte managed Team Aboflah, Wenger managed Team Chunkz, which iShowSpeed was a part of.

iShowSpeed has been getting more involved in football events in recent times. The Cristiano Ronaldo superfan has popularly appeared in Sidemen FC games with other content creators, and he was picked to play in the charity match in Qatar.

He was seen giving Arsene Wenger tactical advice, which was hilarious to many fans on social media:

"I can't believe this is happening"

IShowSpeed trained with Cristiano Ronaldo's son at Al-Nassr academy

IShowSpeed recently got the chance to train with Cristiano Ronaldo's first son at the Al-Nassr academy.

The streamer was in the Middle East to watch the Riyadh Cup, where Al-Nassr played against Inter Miami. Afterward, he got to spend time on the pitch at the Saudi Arabian giants' academy. He also posted a picture of himself with the teenager on his Instagram Stories (via GOAL).

Speed has made a name for himself on YouTube and is widely known for his dedication to the Al-Nassr superstar. Both personalities met last year, with the streamer excited to meet his long-time idol.

Ronaldo Jr. joined Al-Nassr's Under 13 team in October last year. The youngster has also opted to put his feet into his father's large shoes, picking the No. 7 jersey to wear for the youth side.